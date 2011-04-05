Seniors: Easter joy at the Silver Circle

The Silver Circle’s Easter celebration on Wednesday, April 20 was one of undiluted joy. Mollie Numark read, Linda Betjeman played the keyboard, and Cathy Raymond, our very own Easter bunny, renewed old friendships with members and staff of the Island’s premiere program for older seniors.

Reflecting on her inspiration for the reading, Mollie said, “Marshall [her beloved husband] and I visited Dove Cottage, the Wordsworth home in Grasmere, England many years ago. When we were there, we could see (in our mind’s eye) what he must have seen — ‘a crowd, of host, of golden daffodils beside the lake, beneath the trees, fluttering and dancing in the breeze.’”

Several years ago Mollie found a rare book in an antique store in one of the Hamptons — “Wordsworth, Days with the Poet.” This was the book she read from in a setting artfully designed by Marshall — a flower bedecked chair and a side table with a vase of daffodils.

Linda Betjeman provided the musical background for Mollie’s reading, a delicate romp through “April Showers” and “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.” This was Linda’s second visit to the Silver Circle in as many months. In March she accompanied the St. Patrick’s Day Irish singers and performers. Perhaps she will become a “Minister of Music” for the club.

It took days for Mollie to prepare the materials for her reading. “I really enjoy doing it. They [the club members and staff] are so lovely, so receptive, so easy to please.”

As one staff member said, “I love to listen to Mollie.” We all do. Please come back soon, dear Miss Mollie.