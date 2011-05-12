School Sports Alert: Week of May 12, 2011
UPCOMING GAMES:
Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, May 12
HOME JH BASEBALL 4:00 PM vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton
Friday, May 13
HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. McGann-Mercy
AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Hampton Bays
Monday, May 16
AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton (Mashashimuet Park)
AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Westhampton
Tuesday, May 17
HOME JV LACROSSE 4:30 PM vs. Mt. Sinai
AWAY JH BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Southampton
HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton
Wednesday, May 18
AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton
For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org