School Sports Alert: Week of May 12, 2011

UPCOMING GAMES:

Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, May 12

HOME JH BASEBALL 4:00 PM vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton

Friday, May 13

HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. McGann-Mercy

AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Hampton Bays

Monday, May 16

AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton (Mashashimuet Park)

AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Westhampton

Tuesday, May 17

HOME JV LACROSSE 4:30 PM vs. Mt. Sinai

AWAY JH BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Southampton

HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton

Wednesday, May 18

AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton

For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org