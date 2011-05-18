Schedule of events for Banshee Troop
* Public Invited events
Thursday, May 19
• Arrival at South Ferry between 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• Procession to American Legion
• Welcome reception *
• Pulled pork dinner *
Friday, May 20
• 7 a.m. breakfast at the American Legion
• 9 a.m. Mass, Our Lady of the Isle*
• Gathering at the OLI cemetery
• To Sag Harbor Legion, Dinner
Saturday, May 21
• 7 a.m. breakfast at the American Legion
• 12 noon – 3 p.m. BBQ at Westmoreland Farm*
• Ferry cruise
Sunday, May 22
• Breakfast at the Center Fire Department