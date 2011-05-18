Schedule of events for Banshee Troop

* Public Invited events

Thursday, May 19

• Arrival at South Ferry between 12:30 – 1 p.m.

• Procession to American Legion

• Welcome reception *

• Pulled pork dinner *

Friday, May 20

• 7 a.m. breakfast at the American Legion

• 9 a.m. Mass, Our Lady of the Isle*

• Gathering at the OLI cemetery

• To Sag Harbor Legion, Dinner

Saturday, May 21

• 7 a.m. breakfast at the American Legion

• 12 noon – 3 p.m. BBQ at Westmoreland Farm*

• Ferry cruise

Sunday, May 22

• Breakfast at the Center Fire Department