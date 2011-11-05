Sailing: Sailors battle it out in Sag Harbor

The Shelter Island sailing team competed on April 30 in a Northeastern League fleet racing regatta in Sag Harbor, a Mid-Atlantic Scholastic Sailing Association event. The course was a modified triangle with the gybe mark set next to the Long Wharf, allowing great viewing of the action for the parents, sailors and coaches.

Sailors had a moderate breeze out of the west and the race committee ran six races each for the A and B divisions. The Breakwater Yacht Club hosted the event, which saw competitors from local schools East Hampton, Pierson and Ross, in addition to schools from up-island and Westchester. Shelter Island finished sixth overall.

PETER NEEDHAM



