Retreat receives $300K Justice Department grant

The East Hampton-based Retreat, along with its collaborative partner, the Long Island Council on Alcohlolism and Drug Dependence (LICADD), has received a $300,000 grant awarded by the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

An April 26 press release from the Department of Justice listed the Retreat among the 23 organizations, nationwide, which will each get an equal share of a $6.9 million Engaging Men Grant Program, specifically designed to “educate, inspire and motivate men and boys to play a key role in prevention of violence against women.”

Jeffery Friedman, executive director of the Retreat, praised the OVW for “utilizing critical resources to begin the engagement of our men and boys in the prevention process of domestic violence.”

According to Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, executive director of LICADD, “The connection between violence against women and addiction has long been established and these twin epidemics must be addressed simultaneously, especially as we consider men who are actively using drugs/alcohol and those in early recovery who may have trouble expressing their feelings without drugs, alcohol or violence … This collaboration between the Retreat and LICADD will not only save lives, but also provides a blueprint for other communities seeking an efficient, effective and targeted approach to combating violence against women.”

Shelter Island resident, Barbara Olton, is the president of the Board of Directors of the Retreat, a domestic violence services agency that provides domestic violence services and support for victims of domestic crimes on eastern Long Island and beyond. Ms. Olton is also a spokesperson for Save our Shelter, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and supporting Retreat programs on Shelter Island.

For more info visit the Retreat’s website: www.theretreatinc.org.