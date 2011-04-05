Respecting an endangered species

There are two species of piping plovers — the eastern and the mid-west population. The piping plover is a small, sand-colored, sparrow- sized shorebird that nests and feeds along coastal sand and gravel beaches in North America. The total population is currently estimated at about 6,410 birds. Thanks to the volunteer work of so many Americans, many of the nests are now being protected and the numbers have been increasing since 1991.

Piping plover nest on sandy or gravel beaches or shoals. These shorebirds forage for food on beaches, usually by sight, moving across the sand in short bursts along the water edge. They mainly eat insects, marine worms and crustaceans. Piping plover migrate north from the Gulf of Mexico around mid-March, arriving at our beaches from late March through early- to mid-April.

Males will begin claiming their territory and pairing up shortly after their arrival. When pairs are formed, the male begins digging out several scrapes (nests) along the high shore near the beach grass line. The scrapes are small depressions in the sand dug by kicking the sand. As on Shell Beach, these nests are often found near similar nest areas of least terns that colonized at the east end of the beach last spring/summer.

It’s the female that chooses the proper scrape and decorates it with shells and debris to hopefully camouflage the nest. The first nest attempts usually produce four eggs. Nests appear, like the one on Shell Beach, between mid-to-late April. Females lay one egg every other day. Additional nesting attempts may produce less eggs. The incubation period generally is about 27 days and eggs usually hatch on the same day.

Many conservationists use exclosures, such as round turkey wire cages with screened tops, to protect the nests from predators during the incubation period. These allow the adults to move in and out of the exclosure but stop the predators from getting to the eggs. Predators are everywhere and include such animals as raccoons, fox, cats, crows and many other larger birds.

Storms, extreme high tides and severe winds can damage nests and eggs. Humans, dogs and other animals threatening the nest areas can also cause the adults to abandon the nests.

After the chicks hatch, they are capable of feeding themselves within hours. The adults’ role then is to protect the chicks from potential dangers and harm. Adult piping plover will often feign a “broken wing display,” thereby drawing attention to themselves and leading the danger away from the chicks.

The major defense for the chicks is their ability to blend in with the sand and the natural surroundings. The chicks will be capable of flying within about 30 days from hatching. They need to be able to fly at least 50 yards before they can be considered fledglings. The adults and fledglings will begin their migration south by late summer.