Reporter is seeking sports contributors

The Reporter is looking for people who have the time and the knowledge, as well as reporting, writing and photography skills to help us cover sports and recreation on the Island. Short of that, the Reporter is looking for anyone who might want to give sports reporting a try. If you can take pictures, write a few paragraphs in clear English and get them to us on deadline, the paper wants you.

The paper is also looking for correspondents from any club, team or sporting group who’d like to submit write-ups and photos covering their organization’s activities and contests.

For further info contact Peter Boody by phone at 749-1000, ext. 18, or by email at pboody@timesreview.com.