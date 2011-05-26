Red Cross schedules benefit golf tourney

The Shelter Island Red Cross will hold its Ambulance Golf Tournament fund-raiser at 11:30 a.m. on June 8 at the Shelter Island Country Club. The rain date is June 9.

The entry fee is $150 per golfer, which includes lunch at noon, golf tee-off at 1 p.m., a happy hour around 5:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m., with prizes to follow.

Tee sponsors are wanted at $100 per tee. Hole sponsor are $200. Non-golfers are welcome to join the lunch, happy hour, dinner and prize drawing at $90 per person. Admission to single events is as follows: Happy hour and dinner, $40 (tax deductible), happy hour only, $40 (with $20 tax deductible).

For more information and to register, contact Stan Beckwith at 749-0993 or 466-0281.