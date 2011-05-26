Profile: It’s full steam ahead for this Annapolis graduate

For only the second time in its history, Shelter Island this weekend will see one of its own graduating from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Midshipman Sean Clark is the son of Roger and Louise Clark. Sean’s father, who works on North Ferry, is a life-time resident and descendent of one of the old Island families.

If Sean is the second Islander to graduate, who was the first?

In 1932, a 13-year-old boy came to live on Shelter Island. His name was Harold Shear. His father had died in an influenza epidemic six months before he was born and his widowed mother was about to marry an Island resident. Harold, who for unknown reasons had earned the nickname “Grump,” went on to graduate from the Shelter Island school, was accepted to Annapolis, became a four-star admiral and eventually vice chief of naval operations.

There is definitely a connection between Harold and Sean. At the time of Harold’s arrival on the Island, the Clark family were the caretakers of the Manor House in what is now the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve. At the time, it was a private hunting club. Ed Clark, Sean’s great-grandfather, and Ed’s brother, Buck, whose name was Robert, were close friends of Harold Shear, spending much of their time with him in Mashomack, the perfect playground for teenaged boys. And the boyhood friends stayed close over the years.

Sean was on the Island last weekend with his family. “Pretty much ever since I can remember,” he said, “I wanted to go into the military, wanted to serve. The biggest part in deciding on the Naval Academy was a good family friend, Grump Shear. He grew up with my family and I always looked up to him, he was a big role model. There was something about the way he carried himself. He was supersmart but down to earth. He’d talk to you, he always told you to do well in school and if you do, you can do whatever you want. I took that to heart.”

He went on, “When I was little, he’d come in and tell stories and I just really looked up to him. He told me about the academy, how it was tough. I wanted to go to someplace that would prepare me to be the best and challenge me the most and that seemed like the logical choice. After listening to him, it was pretty much full steam ahead.”

According to Sean’s mother, Louise, who was born in Northhamptonshire, a town north of London and who still retains a smidgen of her English accent, “He always set himself goals and achieved his goals. He did well at school and enjoyed the challenge. In middle school, he decided on Annapolis. He did research about the different colleges and, of course, he’d heard stories from Grump.

“That was what he was working to achieve all through high school,” she added. “He used to come home and do his grade point averages to the decimal point to make sure he was above where he needed to be. He was just an all-around kid, he did everything, sports, you name it, not just academics.”

She said that Sean’s acceptance was particularly noteworthy because he fell into none of the categories that earned an applicant extra points: He wasn’t a legacy, he wasn’t the child of an active service member, and he wasn’t from a minority.

Sean remembered, “My mom helped me keep on track. I didn’t want to have any regrets. I gave it my all so if didn’t get in I’d know I had tried my best. That’s pretty much my attitude about everything. I’d talk to people who knew about it, other people who had graduated, and tried to find out as much as I could. The more I learned, the more I was attracted to it.” Asked if he had ever thought about West Point, “You know, growing up on the Island, surrounded by water, I always thought Navy.”

After Sean’s junior year in high school, he went to Annapolis for a week-long summer seminar and the place and his experience there was all he had hoped it would be. His application process included an interview with Congressman Tim Bishop because a nomination from a member of Congress is required.

“It was pretty nerve wracking, you know, but he was a great guy,” Sean said. There were others present for the interview, “a whole bunch of retired military people to help him make his choice. Eight to 10 people. They all asked you questions and stuff.” It was “a little nerve wracking.”

Many of the courses Sean took would be familiar to many college students: physics, chemistry, calculus, Spanish every semester. But add seamanship, navigation, electrical engineering, thermodynamics and leadership style. Summers are different, too, from the usual college experience. Over the four years, “You can go home for one of them but the other two you have to do some sort of training,” Sean said. “Each summer’s different. It’s pretty great training, you can really see what life after the academy is going to be like and it helps you figure out what specialty you’re going to choose. They keep you busy, every minute of every day is accounted for.”

After graduation, additional training is required in one of the specialized areas, such as the Seals, which Sean’s roommate went into. Sean chose the Marines.

About the Bin Laden mission, which was a mission for the Seals, Sean said, “It doesn’t get any bigger than that, that’s like the holy grail of missions.”

As for his choice of the Marines, “I think it had to do a lot with the Marine leaders at the academy. They were such standout people, always squared away but super nice, down to earth. I really like how they told you what you needed to know, the way it needed to be told, I liked that. I wanted to be like them, I liked their attitudes. And a lot of my friends were marines, so it seemed natural.”

Sean will graduate tomorrow, Friday, May 27, as second lieutenant in the Marines, and will have down time until July 5, when he’ll report to Quantico for an additional six months of training in one of the 22 different Marine Occupational Specialties. He’s hoping for either armor, infantry or artillery.

“You put in your preferences and then they tell you what you get. I don’t want to get my heart set on any one thing because nothing is guaranteed, but whatever I get, I’ll just do the best I can at it and see where it takes me.”

So one chapter ends and a new one begins. “I feel good. It’s amazing how fast the time has gone by. I’m excited for the next step, to see what the future holds. I know I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of my friends and family; I really appreciated that. This community has had my back.”

Grump Shear won’t be among the guests on that graduation day — he died in 2003 after an illustrious career. But it’s easy to imagine what that four-star admiral would be feeling.