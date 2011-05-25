Police: Two tickets on week’s blotter

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — one on Manhanset Road for driving a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and the other on North Ferry Road for operating an uninspected motor vehicle.OTHER REPORTS

Police received a report on May 17 that vehicles were parked illegally in Hay Beach. Police found two vehicles had stopped to unload and were parked facing in the wrong direction. They were moved when police arrived.

A dead deer was reported in a Hay Beach owner’s backyard on May 17.

A dog at large was reported chasing deer in the Center on May 18. On May 21 a small dog was found on Ram Island Road and placed in the town pound until claimed by its owner. Beagles barking in the Menantic area were reported on May 21. The owner secured the dogs.

A caller told police on May 18 that a training arrow had been found in a rear window. It had damaged the screen and broken the top of the window.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on May 18.

On May 19, a HiLo resident told police that a neighbor’s lawn was being sprayed and the fumes were affecting the caller. Medical attention was refused. Police located the company and were told that the spray was an organic product.

A burglary in the Heights was reported on May 20.

During the week, police assisted three residents who had taken falls; medical attention was refused.

Police advised a caller on May 20 that a matter involving a car lease was civil in nature and was in the jurisdiction of the Riverhead police.

Police investigated a business complaint in the Center on May 22.

On May 23, police ordered new “No Parking” signs for the northwest side of Shore Road in West Neck; the signs in place had faded.

Police responded to a neighbor dispute on May 23 regarding trees being cut down.

A burglary alarm was activated at a Ram Island residence during the week; it had been set off when an incorrect code was entered.

A medical alert in the Center was a false alarm. A fire alarm in Hay Beach was set off by plumbers using a torch in the basement.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 18, 21 and 23.