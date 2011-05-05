Police: Eight tickets, two accidents on week’s blotter

A motorist on North Ferry Road was ticketed on April 27 for failure to stop at a stop sign. On the 28th, a driver was cited on South Ferry Road for driving with “inadequate steering/brakes/horn.” On the 29th, one motorist on North Ferry Road was ticketed for unlicensed operation and for using a cell phone without a hands-free device; a second was ticketed for a cellphone violation. A motorist on Menantic Road was issued summonses for speeding (55 mph in a 35-mph zone) and driving an uninspected vehicle.

A person was given a ticket on April 26 on North Ferry Road for “depositing refuse, etc.” on the roadway.

ACCIDENTS

On April 29, Juliet G. Wolosoff of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Brander Parkway when she made a right turn onto Sudee Glen and hit the cement curbing, causing minor (under $1,000) damage to the undercarriage. The vehicle was towed.

Lawrence Ferrari of Shelter Island was driving on the beach road on Ram Island Drive when he reported he may have run over a rock, damaging the vehicle’s exhaust system. The estimated cost of repairs was not given in the report.

OTHER REPORTS

A resident reported a burglary at a Ram Island residential garage on April 25.

On April 27, police put down a severely injured opossum in the Center.

Police responded to a report of a dispute in the Menantic area on April 27.

Police reported fresh spray-painted graffiti at Wades Beach on April 27. Damage was estimated at under $250. The area was patrolled.

Downed wires in South Ferry Hills and in the Center on April 28 were reported to Verizon. A limb fell on wires in the Center on the same date and LIPA was informed.

An injured cat was reported in the Center on April 30; the animal was dead when police arrived. The owner was not located.

Police received a report of petit larceny in the Center on April 30; the situation was resolved.

On April 30, police investigated a possible town code violation involving a wetlands area in Westmoreland. The matter was referred to the Building Department.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on May 1.

A burglary was reported at a HiLo residence on May 2.

On May 2, police responded to a dispute in the Center over a right-of-way issue. The parties involved were subsequently advised to leave the area.

A large turkey was reported bothering people in Menantic on May 2. The turkey was captured and returned to the wild.

An anonymous caller told police that debris was creating a hazardous condition on a Center roadway on May 2. A security strap had broken, causing some small bags of cement mix to fall on the roadway. The debris was removed without incident.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a residence in Harbor View on April 30. It may have been activated due to a low battery.

Two burglary alarms were activated on April 27 and 28 at homes in Hay Beach and West Neck respectively. No criminal activity was noted in the first; work on a furnace accidentally set off the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 26 and 29.

A team took a patient to Peconic Bay Medical Center on April 26; an airlift had been requested but fog prevented the flight.