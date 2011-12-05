Police: DWI arrest on week’s blotter

Jonathan S. Foster, 65, of East Hampton was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police on Thursday, May 5 at about 9:45 p.m. for failure to keep to the right and to stay in line. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also ticketed for driving with insufficient rear lights. Mr. Foster was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $350 bail.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were ticketed during the week — one on Ram Island Road for speeding (45 mph in a 35-mph zone) and operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration. Two other drivers were stopped on North Ferry Road and given summonses for driving with suspended/revoked registrations.

ACCIDENTS

On May 6, Joseph Lauro of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road when a deer ran into the right front fender of his vehicle. The damage was estimated at under $1,000. The deer ran off.

John J. Garbato of Mastic was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on May 7 when he told police he had been distracted by his pet, causing him to run into the rear of a trailer carrying kayaks, pulled by John J. Damuck III of Shelter Island. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the front end of Mr. Garbata’s vehicle and the tailgate of Mr. Damuck’s vehicle. The trailer was snapped in two, and two kayaks were also damaged in the accident.

On May 7, Cynthia A. Needham of Shelter Island was exiting the Shelter Island Library and making a left turn onto Bateman Road. She reported that she did not see Michael A. McNemar of Shelter Island driving westbound on Bateman and hit his driver’s-side bumper. There was also damage to the front end and front-quarter panel of Ms. Needham’s vehicle, totaling over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a possible case of harassment in Hay Beach on May 3.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on May 3 in West Neck.

Also on May 3, a person found a dog in the middle of a South Ferry Hills roadway and brought it to police headquarters. Police returned the dog to its owner. Two small beagles were reported at large in Menantic on May 4. The owner responded and the animal control officer was notified. On May 7, a dog was reported at large in South Ferry Hills. The dog was placed in the kennel, then returned to its owner and the ACO notified.

A downed wire in the Center was secured by police on May 5 until Verizon responded. On May 9, downed wires in the Center were reported and police notified LIPA. Also on the 9th, a LIPA pole fell in the Center due to rot.

On May 6, police investigated a report of a possibly intoxicated driver, followed the vehicle and found no reason to make a stop.

Police investigated a case of a Center business serving alcohol without a permit on May 7.

Police investigated a party in Silver Beach on May 7 at which a group of youths under the age of 21 were drinking beer. The beer was disposed of by the police and parents were notified.

On May 8, police investigated a suspected case of animal cruelty.

Also on May 8, a caller was concerned about helicopter traffic at Westmoreland airfield. Police advised the caller that the airfield is controlled by the property’s owner.

A driver told police on May 9 that a small dog ran in front of the vehicle and was hit on a Center roadway. The dog was dead when police arrived. The dog’s owner responded.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the Heights on May 9; the vehicle had been driven by a family member and the incident was not criminal in nature.

Police responded to a report of a fight in a Center parking lot with multiple participants on May 9. It was a verbal dispute, not a physical altercation, according to the police blotter. The conflict, civil in nature, was resolved on site.

Four burglary alarms were activated during the week at residences in Hay Beach, the Center, West Neck and on Ram Island. Painting on site was the cause for setting off one alarm, cleaning staff entered the wrong code on another, and in two cases, no criminal activity was noted.

During a fire drill at the Shelter Island School, the Shelter Island Fire Department was accidentally notified; both police and fire responses were cancelled immediately.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 3 and 4.