Police: 1 arrest, tickets and accidents on week’s blotter

Following a police investigation, a Shelter Island youthful offender was arrested on Wednesday, May 11 and charged with petit larceny. The juvenile was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on $500 bail and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — one for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street in the Heights and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and the other for failure to signal while passing on North Ferry Road and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Sharon L. Donno of Dix Hills was driving southbound on North Midway Road on May 11 when she was distracted by a bee flying into her face. She swerved to the right and into a utility pole, causing the pole to snap. Ms. Donno was transported by Red Cross ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

Damage to the vehicle was over $1,000 and had to be towed from the site. LIPA was notified about the damaged pole.

On May 14, Adam M. Chowaniec of Shelter Island was backing his vehicle into his garage on Hay Beach Road and did not notice the hatchback was open. It hit the house above the garage door opening, causing over $1,000 in damage to the vehicle.

Robert S. Sinko of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Sunnyside Avenue on May 16 when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle. He swerved to avoid the deer and hit a utility pole. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Between May 10 and May 16, six additional reports of petit larceny —items stolen from vehicles in the areas of the Center, Menantic, Harbor View, Silver Beach and West Neck — were related to an earlier investigation that led to the arrest last week of Tucker A. Ruiz.

A case of criminal mischief in Menantic was reported on May 10.

Police received a report on May 10 of an illegally moored boat at a dock in the Center.

On May 11 at about 6 a.m., a caller complained about a dog barking in West Neck. Police were unable to locate the dog.

The driver of a tractor-trailer reported on May 11 that a low wire in the Heights had gotten entangled with his vehicle. The Shelter Island Fire Department temporarily cleared the wire; LIPA, Cablevision and Verizon were notified.

A possible burglary was reported at a Center residence on May 11 and on the same day a petit larceny was reported at a home in the Heights.

A property manager in the Center reported on May 12 that grass clippings were being deposited on the property. The person involved was advised to remove the debris.

Police were told about an open door at a Silver Beach residence on May 12; the premises were checked and there was no sign of criminal activity.

A caller told police on May 12 about a petit larceny that occurred on the front porch of a Cartwright residence. On the same day, a petit larceny was reported in the Heights.

A case of harassment was reported on May 12.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on May 12.

Police answered a complaint about loud music at a Center location on May 14 at about 11:45 p.m.; the music was immediately turned off.

On May 15, an anonymous caller reported that there were a number of ATVs in Sachems Woods in the Center. The area was searched with negative results.

On the same day, ATVs were reported being driven at “high rates of speed” in Cartwright. A stationary patrol produced negative results.

On May 16, a Hay Beach caller reported hazardous conditions caused by construction vehicles on the roadway. Police observed only one truck and trailer parked off to the side of the roadway.

Police received a report on May 16 about a disturbance at a restaurant/bar in the Heights. The individual involved was advised by police that he was not welcome at the restaurant.

A caller told police on May 16 that debris had been dumped on a Center roadway. Police did not find the debris.

Police investigated a charge of harassment on May 16.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week at homes in the Center, West Neck and Dering Harbor. One was set off accidentally; no sign of criminal activity was noted in the other two.

Shelter Island Fire Department chiefs responded to an automatic fire alarm at a residence in the Heights on May 12. The alarm was set off by steam from a shower.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 11 and 14.