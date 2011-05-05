Osprey's Nest: Week of May 5, 2011

Congratulations to…

Schuyler Needham, Shelter Island School Class of 2008, who has been elected president of the Student Organization at Webb Institute in Glen Cove. Schuyler is in his third year at the Institute and is working towards two degrees, one in naval architecture and the second in marine engineering.

Happy birthday to…

Tanya Jones, Liz Lechmanski, Bryan Gould, Brett Stephenson, Haley Willumsen, Gerry Ronningen-Fenrich and Ellen Schutz on May 6; Heather Brownlie, Anita Harrington, Lily Oster, Clifford Case, Kerri Sherman and Michaila Knight on May 7; William Celiberti, Kirk Wilcox, Mary Ann Blados, Raymond Sanwald, Horacio Durand, Kathryn Eva Burgess, Mary-Kate Labrozzi and Owen Gibbs on May 8; Jim Brewer, Cecelia Beckwith and Keith Taplin on May 9; Lissa Williamson, Janis Starbird, Kaelim McGorry Tully, Don Kornrumpf, Joe Read and Seneca Petry on May 10; Julie Myklebust, Sharon Surozenski and Irene Devlin on May 11; and Bobby Mullins, Barbara Dubas, Barbara Mullins, Robert Sherman and Alexis Gibbs on May 12.

Happy anniversary to…

Meghan and Eric Lang, Audrey and Don Hall, Willette and George Hoffmann on May 7; Chris and Bill Fotopulos and Scott and Kerri Sherman on May 9; Abigail Herron and Donald Fried on May 10; and Marianne and Jim Bradley on May 11.

It’s that time again…

Graduation time that is, and once again the Shelter Island Reporter will publish a graduation supplement dedicated to our own 2011 graduating class. Joanne Sherman is editor of the publication, which will be distributed with the June 23 issue of the Reporter. Grads and their families are encouraged to provide photos that may be used as space permits.

Family, friends and boosters who wish to buy advertising space should contact Ken Allen at the Reporter, 749-1000, extension 14. Photos for the editorial section of the publication can be sent to Joanne via a.brown@sireporter.com.