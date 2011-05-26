Obituary: Shirley D. Myers

Longtime Shorewood Farm resident Shirley D. Myers passed away on May 11, 2011 in Brooklyn Heights after a brief illness.

Founding member of Quest, a learning community of retired professionals, Shirley lectured avidly on history, law, science and the humanities.

In collaboration with her husband, the reknowned art historian Dr. Bernard S. Myers, she edited and co-authored numerous art history books, such as “The German Expressionists,” the definitive work on the subject; the “McGraw Hill Directory of Art” and the 16-volume “Encyclopedia of World Art,” a standard reference work in many libraries.

She is survived by her daughter Lucie E. Myers of Shelter Island; her son Peter L. Myers of Brooklyn Heights; granddaughters Molly and Emma; and great-grandson Zane.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shelter Island Library, P.O. Box 2016, 11964.