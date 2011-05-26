Obituary: Nancy Alexander

Nancy Louise “Bird” Alexander of Southold died at her home on Tuesday, May 24, 2011, surrounded by her family. She was 61 years old and a teacher in the Riverhead school district for many years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund being established in Nancy’s name at both the Riverhead and Shelter Island schools. Information and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of the Reporter.