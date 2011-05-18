Obituary: Maureen Russo

Maureen Regina Russo, 75, of Holliswood and Shelter Island passed away Thursday, May 12, 2011 at her home in Holliswood, after a five-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Mrs. Russo was surrounded by members of her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Queens, she was one of four children of the late James E. Browne of Skibereen, Ireland, and Mary Kiley Browne. She graduated from Jamaica High School and studied nursing at Queensborough Community College. She worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and in 1956 married Michael J. Russo of Jamaica Estates. He is chairman of the board of Flushing Hospital and a director of Flushing Savings Bank.

In the early years of their marriage, the Air Force took them to Shreveport, Louisiana and Aquadilla, Puerto Rico before they settled in Holliswood. Later, they spent summers and weekends on Shelter Island and traveled around the world together.

Mrs. Russo was known for her loving kindness, positive spirit and her deep Christian faith, her family said.

She is survived by her husband; four children: Regina Montemurro (Peter), of Melville; Maureen Mayer (Drew), of New Canaan; Anthony, of Roslyn; and Michael (Eileen) of Douglaston; seven grandchildren, Michael John, Dean, Kyle, Jessica, Megan, Danielle and Charlotte; two sisters, Roberta O’Brien of West Bethesda, Maryland and Toni Orosz (Eugene) of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and 16 nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Browne.

Visitation was Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, at Frederick Funeral Home in Flushing. Her funeral mass on Monday was held at Immaculate Conception Church in Jamaica.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flushing Hospital or a charity of choice.