Obituary: Mary Ryan

Mary Ryan, 65, a summer resident of Shelter Island for almost 10 years, passed away at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 14, 2011.

Mrs. Ryan, born Mary Patricia Heffernan, settled in Staten Island, New York as a 12-year-old, emigrating from London with her parents, Patrick and Catherine, and her younger brother Raymond.

She enrolled in Blessed Sacrament School and continued her education at Notre Dame Academy before earning an English degree from the former Notre Dame College in 1967.

Athletic skill on the basketball court, which she honed throughout high school and college, helped land her a job as a recreational counselor at Mount Loretto, the Staten Island camp and home, which for more than a century served the city’s orphaned children. It was at Mount Loretto where she met Army Capt. Martin Ryan, who was helping there as an assistant coach.

Mr. Ryan, who had earned a 30-day leave from Vietnam after extending his tour of duty an additional six months, recalled the first phone call with the woman who would become his wife of 43 years.

“It was Monday and I had called to ask her if she was available to go on a date that Friday night,” Mr. Ryan said. “She wasn’t. But she said she was free later the same evening and that led to our first date. We went out on a date every day for the rest of that month.”

The couple’s only child, Timothy, said his mother always fondly remembered the origins of his parents’ relationship. “She told me that first afternoon she heard [Mr. Ryan’s] voice on the phone that she knew she was going to marry him,” he said.

Mr. Ryan returned to Vietnam to finish his tour of duty, which ended in December 1967. The couple married later that month. They moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas before returning to Staten Island in 1970. Mrs. Ryan worked in the annuities division at Met Life Bank until giving birth to her son.

The young family lived in New Jersey and Massachusetts before settling in Tacoma, Washington in 1986. Mr. and Mrs. Ryan bought a house on Shelter Island in 2001 because they loved the Island and wanted to be closer to their family.

Mrs. Ryan was known for the vibrant spirit that she poured into her life’s passions and activities, which included reading, home decorating, shopping, traveling and time with family. In particular, she enjoyed doting on her two young grandchildren, Molly and Jack.

Surviving, along with her husband and son, is her brother Ray and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Ryan’s funeral was held on April 20, 2011 in Staten Island and she was buried the next day in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island.