Obituary: Lucy MacGregor

Lucy MacGregor passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, May 1, 2011 at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Lucy worked as a buyer for JCPenny in New York City before moving to Shelter Island to live with her daughter Maureen.

She is predeceased by her husband Glen and her brother Joseph. She is survived by her brother Andrew of Florida, sister Louise of Florida and daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary of Shelter Island. Lucy, known by her family as “Granny,” also leaves behind her grandson Eric and his wife Meghan of Shelter Island, and granddaughter Meredith and her husband Brett of Lloyd Neck.

The family said their Granny will be deeply missed by her seven great-grandchildren, Macklin, Henry, Blake, Jack, Madelaine, Gabby and Sebastian.

A mass will be said in her name at Our Lady of the Isle on Sunday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice (Box 1048, Westhampton Beach 11978) would be appreciated.