Obituary: Doris Luecker

Doris P. Luecker of Shelter Island died peacefully at home on February 9, 2011. She was 91.

Born April 26, 1919 in Lyndhurst, New Jersey to Louise and Charles Lobmayer, she graduated from Lyndhurst High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University.

In 1954, she met Arthur R. Luecker through the Appalachian Mountain Club. A civil engineer, he would become her husband the next year. He predeceased her in 2005 after 50 years of marriage.

One of their first dates was a three-week rafting trip in Utah. After their marriage, they moved to Bogota, Colombia for his work. They moved back to the U.S. in 1957 and raised their two children in Yonkers, New York

Mrs. Luecker was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother who always put her family first, her children said.

In 1981, Mr. Lueckner’s work required the couple to move to Lesotho, Africa for three years. She enjoyed life there, her children said, devoting her time to sightseeing and painting the scenes of Africa.

Mrs. Luecker was active in St. John’s Episcopal Church of Tuckahoe, New York, a lifetime member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and longtime member of the Bronxville Women’s Club.

In 2005, she moved to Shelter Island, where her son, Arthur, lives. He survives her as does her daughter, Jayne Gottschall, who also lives on the Island.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island.

Donations in her memory may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.