Obituary: David A. Scudder

A life celebration and memorial gathering for David Auld Scudder, who was born in 1932 and died in 2010, will be held Saturday, June 11, 2011 at 11 a.m. at the Emily French Cemetery on East Thomas Street on Shelter Island. Friends and family are welcome to share memories of David. A reception will follow at Scudder Cottages, 34 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights at 12 noon.

Those planning to attend the reception should contact Linda Casey by phone at (860)238-7815 or by email Lcasey3000@gmail.com by June 3 for details.