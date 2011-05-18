Obituary: Carol Estrich

Carol Estrich passed away the morning of May 13, 2011 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

Since 1983 Carol and her husband, Peter Farrar, have enjoyed spending their weekends and summers on Shelter Island, and have spent the last two years living here as full-time residents. Her family said Carol found her center of gravity on Shelter Island, where she was an avid gardener, an amazing chef and a welcoming hostess.

Carol was well known in the direct marketing industry and worked with her husband at their successful agency, Farrar & Farrar, in New York City for 20 years. Carol was an inspiration to all who knew her; she had an extraordinary way of encouraging her friends, her family and her flowers to blossom to their full potential, her family said, adding she loved life and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Carol is survived by her husband Peter Farrar, her daughter Kate Farrar of Shelter Island, and stepchildren Peter Farrar Jr. of San Diego and Julenne Farrar-Mounts of Maui. In addition, she is survived by her sister Donna Estrich-Hough of Buffalo, her two brothers, Paul Estrich of Chicago and Ralph Estrich of Auburn, and her two grandchildren, Zoe and Luke Mounts.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New York University Cancer Institute.