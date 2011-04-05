New operator at GBCC pro shop

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club Pro Shop has opened for business for the 2011 season. It is now being run by Leigh Notley, a PGA and British PGA member who will become head pro in July, when Bob DeStefano retires after 50 years.

Although primarily serving the members and guests of the country club with merchandise, instruction, club fitting, club repair and tournament services, the pro shop is open to the public, Mr. Notley said.

“We are very excited to be providing our members and their guests with some new, exciting, innovative products and services,” he said. “As well as golf, Shelter Island is a wonderful place for sailing, tennis, biking and yoga. Of course, we also have a strong beach community. Keeping that in mind, we hope to provide apparel and gift ideas that transcend the traditional golf shop barriers.”

Mr. Notley moved to America from England, by way of several other countries, in 1999. He married his wife Bethany in Newport in 2004. Their son Max was born in January 2009.

“We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to be starting a business here, but most importantly to be raising Max here,” he said. “It took us about a week to fall in love with Shelter Island. Leaving my car running while picking up the mail still amazes me! “