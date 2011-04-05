Movies at the Library: Film classic on library screen

Movies at the Library will present on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. one of the very few movies ever to win all the major Academy Awards. “It Happened One Night,” made in 1934, is still considered one of the greatest romantic comedies in film history.

Clark Gable stars as a cynical reporter on the trail of a runaway heiress, Claudette Colbert. They fall in love, of course, and the result is vintage movie magic, another happy triumph for the director, Frank Capra.

If you can use a few laughs and smiles, by all means hustle to the cinema on the lower level of the library next Tuesday evening and do a friend a favor and bring her or him along as well. A winning combination — laughs, popcorn and bottled water.

See you at the movies.