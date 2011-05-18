Movies at the Library: All-star cast marks D-Day landing

Movies at the Library will present “Foreign Field” on Tuesday, May 24 — a film that is most fitting with the anniversary of D-Day coming soon and given our heightened awareness of the experiences of war veterans.

Three Allied soldiers, determined to revisit the spot that most changed their lives, return to Normandy nearly 50 years after D-Day. Memories, ranging from bitter to bittersweet, flood them as they discover the past was not quite as they remembered. A spirited and weathered cast brings a touching and unexpectedly funny perspective to that bloody chapter of World War II.

“Foreign Field” was directed by Charles Sturridge and the superlative group of American, Australian, British and French actors and actresses includes Alec Guinness, Leo McKern, Jeanne Moreau, Lauren Bacall and Geraldine Chaplin.

The film was made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings and was driven into production by Mr. Guinness, who used his influence with the BBC to make it, and with the various famous actors to appear in it. It is a unique combination of comedy and drama that makes seeing it a special film experience.

Don’t miss “Foreign Field” next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the library cinema (with big screen and surround sound). As always, popcorn and bottled water will be free along with the entertainment.

Bring a friend, and we’ll see you both at the movies.