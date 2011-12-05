Mark calendars now for visit by Theinert comrades

Shelter Islanders should mark their calendars now for the public events planned when Lt. Joe Theinert’s Army troop visits their fallen comrade’s home turf from Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May 21.

Some details are not yet certain but the calendar of events as it now stands is

as follows:

Thursday, May 19:

• Troop will arrive on the Island via South Ferry’s the Lt. Joe Theinert in the afternoon, time to be announced. Please assemble at South Ferry dock to welcome the troop.

• Welcome ceremony and dinner at the American Legion, open to the public. Details to follow.

Friday, May 20:

• 9 a.m. mass at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church.

• Afternoon festivities at the American Legion. Details to be announced.

Saturday, May 21:

•Noon to 3 p.m., barbecue at Westmoreland Farm. All are welcome.

Call Matt Rohde for more information at (631) 749-1208.

It was almost a year ago that Lt. Joe Theinert’s death in Afghanistan plunged his family, and most of the Shelter Island community, into despair over the profound loss. But there was also tearful celebration because of one beloved young man, a hero, whose life and death, affected so many.

The 24-year-old soldier and 2004 graduate of Shelter Island High School died in combat on June 4, 2010, and was buried on June 11, seven days later on Shelter Island.

Lt. Theinert, the son and stepson of Chrystyna and Frank Kestler of Mattituck and Shelter Island, and of James and Cathy Theinert of Sag Harbor, was killed while leading his platoon of 20 men on a mission in Kandahar Province. After they encountered hostile fire and were forced toward an area mined with IEDs (improvised explosive devices), Lt. Theinert disabled one IED and approached a second one when the trigger mechanism sounded.

He warned the men under his command to get back. Because of his warning, none were injured when the device exploded. Lt. Joseph Theinert was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart for his sacrifice on that day.

Because of Joe’s mom, Chrys Kestler, some of those men of Banshee Troop, 1st Squadron, 71st Calvary Battalion of the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, will be coming to Shelter Island on Thursday, May 19 for a few days of reunion, remembering and healing.

Ms. Kestler, the organizing force behind the three-day gathering, said that about 25 soldiers, officers and members of their families are expected to visit. Everyone will be traveling together, she said, and the plan is that the group, which will include Lt. Theinert’s commanding officer, Captain Jon Villasenor, as well as Captain Simeon Harvey, the officer who brought Joe home to Shelter Island, will arrive aboard South Ferry’s Lt. Joseph Theinert at around noon. A more exact time will be announced.

Plans are for them to go from South Ferry along Lt. Joseph Theinert Memorial Way (Route 114) to the American Legion Hall for a welcoming ceremony followed by a pulled pork dinner, both free and open to the public, Ms. Kestler said. Some of the other events on the agenda so far include a breakfast for the visiting military and their families hosted by the fire department and a ferry cruise sponsored by South Ferry. On Saturday, May 21, Lt. Theinert’s family will host a barbecue at Westmoreland Farm, to which the public is invited.

Ms. Kestler explained that the men of Joe’s platoon were extremely close and that they deeply mourned his loss. During the week following Joe’s death, Ms. Kestler expressed concern for them and appealed to Shelter Islanders to “remember his comrades. I have a community of people who are surrounding me,” she said then. “What about his men and fellow officers? They had to not only see him be killed, but gather his remains and get right back to work, No one is surrounding them. Joe’s men can’t be forgotten.”

Ms. Kestler echoed that same sentiment on Tuesday, when she explained how the “Welcome Home Banshee Troop” event evolved. The soldiers wanted to see Joe’s grave and the place that was his home, according to Ms. Kestler. These guys are Joe’s family, too, she said, adding, “I’m a Gold Star mom now. Our mission is to support the vets and I don’t want any vet forgotten. I want these guys to get just as much support as Joe.” She said she was hoping there will be people around to “greet the troops just like Joe was greeted,” when they arrive.

As they did nearly a year ago, members of the community are working to make that happen. Islanders have made their homes available and a number of the soldiers will be housed at Camp Quinipet.

David Gurney of Shelter Island Hardware is arranging to get enough flags to line Route 114 from South Ferry to the Legion Hall. The town highway crew will put them in place on telephone poles. Mr. Gurney said the flags will stay up through July 4, then will be stored by the Legion and used for special occasions. Legion members, under the direction of Commander Mike Loriz, are organizing the pulled pork dinner, and Legionnaires will keep Mitchell Post 281 open at all hours during the time the Island’s special guests are here, Ms. Kestler said.

Finished with their tour in Afghanistan, the Banshee Troop will be splitting up, but they told her they wanted to visit Lt. Theinert’s grave before going their separate ways. Some of them are getting out of the service, others will scatter to different duty stations. This is the last time they’ll be together as a group, she said — here on Shelter Island. With Joe.

Further details about the three-day event will be reported as they become available.