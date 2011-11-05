Little League: SIFD Little Leaguers get third win

The Fire Department’s Little League team defeated Southold 12-5 Tuesday afternoon, extending its record to 3-1. In Tuesday’s home game at Fiske Field, Coach Mike Dunning credited strong pitching for the win. “The bats really came to life in the third inning,” when they scored most of their runs, he said.

The boys are mostly 9-year-olds in either 3rd or 4th grade. The Fire Department purchased uniforms and equipment for them, and show up in good numbers for home games with Gatorade and snacks. Thanks to a gift from Dr. Frank and Mrs. Mary Ellen Adipietro, there are new bleachers for parents, friends and fans of Little League ball. Coach Dunning has nothing but high praise for the support the team has had in its first season. The remaining home games at Fiske Field are at 5:45 p.m. on May 13 and 20, and on June 9 and 17.