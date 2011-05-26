Letters to the Editor: Week of May 26, 2011

The Life of a Soldier

To the Editor:

The life of a Soldier,

Is the life for me.

It means keeping others safe,

And everyone free.

It means to take things,

As they come.

And to know,

That we are the ones who won.

There were a lot of others,

That all died.

But don’t be afraid,

For it was their time.

There’s no cause,

To be so blue.

They were loyal,

And they were true.

They may have done,

Some very immoral things.

But it’s what had to be done,

To keep our Angels’ wings.

You don’t have,

To be alarmed.

They won’t cause,

You any harm.

Just take a look,

At this Soldier’s hands.

Or more important,

His boot print in the sands.

Take a look at the clothes,

That he wears.

They will not change,

For several years.

Every person knows,

About his name.

And they know,

War is no game.

The loved ones,

We have lost.

Did it all,

At the greatest cost.

He has earned his rank,

Like the many that do.

And continually fights,

To keep everyone true.

He is a brightly

Shining Star.

And people remember,

Just who you are.

PVT. LOGAN BARAGAR, BANSHEE TROOP, AINSWORTH, NEBRASKA

Legion invitation

To the Editor:

On behalf of the members of American Legion Mitchell Post 281, auxiliary and boosters, I extend an open invitation to the 2011 Memorial Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.

Prior to the parade in the Center, there will also be a Lost Sailor ceremony on Bridge Street at 8:30 a.m.

During the Center parade, Mrs. Chrys Kestler, Gold Star mother of Army Lt. Joeseph Theinert, will dedicate the updated Memorial Garden. Following the parade, the Legion will host an open house with free hot dogs and sodas at the Legion, located downstairs.

We thank the many volunteers who make the parade possible, including the school band; Fire Department and auxiliary; Red Cross; Boy and Girl Scouts; Lions; Garden Club; police department and many others.

In addition, we hope that the new roadway flag display is favorably received. Thanks to the Highway Department for installing the brackets and flags, to Dave Gurney and Ace Hardware for their leadership, and a special thanks to the Fire Department for stepping up without hesitation when help was needed at the 11th hour.

Separately in this issue, we individually recognize the people who have made the flag program and the Memorial Garden improvements possible. The support has been nothing short of superb, and we hope the result is worthy of the generosity of the entire community.

Thanks for remembering the men and women who made the supreme sacrifice to guarantee the liberties we enjoy!

MIKE LORIZ, COMMANDER, AMERICAN LEGION POST 281

Causeway construction

To the Editor:

My grandparents lived in Quiogue, a small hamlet between Westhampton Beach and Quogue. We all loved going to the ocean, and Dune Road was our beach area. Most people know that Dune Road is now a collection of stilt houses, many of which are destroyed by flooding only to be rebuilt on higher stilts.

I believe we could be facing our own version of this on first causeway, an area of unparalleled beauty, bass fishing for all Islanders, osprey nests, heron hatchery and other wonders of the natural world. This fragile area is often flooded and the antithesis of an area one could consider fit for development.

The granting of a permit to rebuild the fire-damaged Zagoreos house (the only pre-existing structure of this causeway) has been a catalyst for interest in new construction by owners of other lots there. The town responded by instituting a building moratorium until legislation could be drafted to define and regulate any new construction in this area. That moratorium expires on July 31. I do not want this letter to appear to be a criticism of the hard work our officials have done to date, but rather as call to action for all Shelter Islanders who value our areas of incomparable natural beauty. There will be a public hearing on this subject on June 10 at 4:40 p.m. Please come and show our Town Council where our hearts are and help them to do the right thing.

CONNIE FISCHER, SHELTER ISLAND

Moving tribute

To the Editor:

The way in which this entire community came together last year for Joey’s funeral and again this weekend to welcome and honor his troop is to be commended and we should be proud.

However, I don’t understand why all our returning servicemen and women don’t deserve and receive the same red carpet homecoming that has been extended to Lt. Theinert and his troop. I don’t remember flags lining Route 114 or any planned community recognition, and only a brief mention in the Reporter when Chief James Oliver retired from the Navy after 21 years of service and returned home to begin a new life, or when Corporal Tom Spotteck returned after doing two tours in Afghanistan. It’s a disgrace that little to nothing is done to acknowledge and welcome home those who complete their military service and return to tell about it. I hope in the future this community can do a better job of welcoming all our returning heroes whether they fought on the front lines or gave support behind the lines.

Monday, May 30, is Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor those who died in service. If I’m not mistaken, Shelter Island has had only two such deaths since the Korean War: James Wilson and Joey Theinert. We have, however, had many servicemen and women, who after fulfilling their service, returned and are now living and working in our community. Since Memorial Day, not Veteran’s Day, is Shelter Island’s big parade and celebration, then let’s use this day to also honor our Island veterans for their service.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable lack of Shelter Island school participation and representation at the Memorial and Veteran Day events. Wouldn’t it be great if the school’s band participated? Would it be unreasonable to expect that both the kids and teachers be present not only for the parade but also for the gun salute and ceremony at the American Legion and take time to thank a vet? After all, it is a no-school day for a reason, is it not?

GAIL DRAPER, SHELTER ISLAND