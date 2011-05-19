Letters to the Editor: Week of May 19, 2011

Plastic bags

To the Editor:

I was pleased to hear that Southampton is leading the way on the East End and the state of New York by banning the use of plastic bags. Hopefully Shelter Island isn’t far behind.

I walk on the beaches all year long and I find the amount of plastic (particularly plastic grocery bags and plastic water bottles) that litter our shores shocking. In the Pacific, there is a floating island of garbage, consisting mainly of plastics, that is estimated to be twice the size of Texas. There is a similar patch in the North Atlantic estimated to be hundreds of miles in size. All this plastic is carried by the tides and currents from all over the world and it has a devastating effect on marine life.

When I first started bringing my own re-useable bags to the store, I thought it was going to be impossible to remember but I got in the habit of leaving several in my car and it soon became second nature. I know it’s just a microscopic dent in the problem and I personally need to make more changes in the way I use products packaged in plastic. But eliminating the use of plastic grocery bags is a huge step in the right direction and I encourage Islanders to start bringing their own bags when shopping.

MAGGIE STEWART, SHELTER ISLAND

Reuse and recycle

To the Editor:

I find it a bit off-putting that Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty states he does not want to make a “production” of the rule changes to the ban on scavenging at the Town Dump. One might suggest that it was the cavalier and autocratic manner in which this immediate change was implemented by the board that created the passionate and heated debate that surfaced.

It has been over 45 years that I have “discovered” treasures at the dump, including numerous antiques and a sailboat. I have witnessed, sadly, on more than one occasion, where overzealous workers have crushed usable goods because they were not placed in the goodie pile.

As others have said, let’s reuse and recycle. In this disposable society of ours, refuse disposal is becoming more costly and complex. It would behoove our town leaders to compliment the pickers instead of chiding their activities.

ELISE HORNING, SHELTER ISLAND

Geranium sale

To the Editor:

Our Shelter Island ELIH Auxiliary is very grateful to the businesses and families who supported our recent geranium sale. Gerry Siller of Grady Riley Gardens graciously allowed us to use his facility for the pickup of the flowers. With the help of Greg Sulahian of the SIFD, along with Chuck Kraus, our setup and dismantling went smoothly.

I also want to thank our Auxiliary members: Joan and Ralph Bishop, Beverly Cahill, Ceil Kraus, Marie Mazzeo, Corky Murray, Jane O’Brien, Rich Macintosh, a friend of the Auxiliary, and the five high school girls who were there to help.

Each year this is the auxiliary’s major fund raiser for ELIH. Because of you we met our goal. Thank you.

JOE O’BRIEN, CHAIRMAN, GERANIUM SALE

Full disclosure?

To the Editor:

The May 12, 2011 edition of the Reporter listed summonses and accidents in addition to one DWI arrest under its heading of “Police Report,” much as always.

While the DWI arrest and the summonses gave the age of each of the individuals cited, the accidents did not.

I have always felt that giving the age of a person, particularly a female, involved in any police matter, was somewhat offensive.

However, now it seems like a form of discrimination that some police matters appear to warrant including a person’s age and others do not. What is the reasoning behind this?

As far as I’m concerned, the age of either a male or female “offender,” listed in the Shelter Island Reporter, has no business being disclosed as a matter of privacy.

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN, SHELTER ISLAND