Letters to the Editor: Week of May 12, 2011

Mammogram month

To the Editor:

I just wanted to say thank you to all the people of Shelter Island for their encouragement and support through my diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer since October 2009. It has been a roller coaster of a ride, but I continue to pursue the best that life can give me.

This month is mammogram month and I just want to remind women to go to the doctor and also do breast self-examinations on a monthly basis. Please do not hesitate or postpone your exam or your visit. I also want to shed light on the understanding of the dense breast issue and what a high risk for breast cancer it may be. You may find information about dense breast tissue on the Internet at areyoudense.org. Having dense breast tissue myself I know how dangerous it is, and how a mammogram may not be the only screening you need. Talk to your doctor, but most of all get your report from the radiologist and find out for yourself if this is an issue for you. Always be proactive about your body.

I am currently working on 60 wooden pink ribbons similar to the one from last year that was on display in front of the Legion Hall and in the picture of The Real Men Wear Pink campaign. This is in the hope that community members will display them at their places of business or at their homes. The wood for the pink ribbons was donated by Terry McCabe from Riverhead Building Supplies. The woodworking class and Mr. Reardon from the Shelter Island School cut them out for me, and paint and rollers were kindly donated by Shelter Island Ace Hardware.

The painters are breast cancer survivors Jane Babinski, Ann Marie Seddio and their loving family members, as well as Chris Tehan.

We will be able to reuse the ribbons each year. If you are interested in putting one in your yard or at your business, just call Teresa Montant at 749-1662 or stop by the table at the Legion Hall on August 27.

I also want to remind you that Janine and Corinne Mahoney will be walking in support of breast cancer awareness in the Long Island two-day walk on June 11 and 12. Please check out the web site li2daywalk.com and choose the team “Heaven Can Wait.” Don’t forget to look for information about this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign. It is just around the corner.

Special thanks to Nico Seddio for helping his mom out on a beautiful Saturday morning. Keep up the good work!

TERESA MONTANT, SHELTER ISLAND

Moving tribute

To the Editor:

Kudos to my niece, Liz Eklund, for her moving tribute to her parents in last week’s letters. James and Linda Eklund are two of the finest people I know. They are well known for their generosity and commitment to this community, and — whether biased or “un” — one would be hard-pressed to prove that, in the past 35-plus years, they’ve done anything but improve everything they’ve ever turned their hands to. Happily, I’m related to them but if I weren’t, I’d want to be.

JENIFER J. CORWIN, SHELTER ISLAND

The rest of the story

To the Editor:

Your May 5 report on Sylvester Manor’s sale of development rights to 57.1 acres for the further operation of “an historic and educational site focusing on agriculture” must be applauded by all who support the preservation of this Shelter Island treasure. But your editorial makes only scant mention of the Manor’s involvement in what you delicately call the “triangle trade.”

It is my fondest hope that, in focusing on its history, Sylvester Manor’s officers will find some appropriate site for a proper memorial — as it has for persecuted Quakers — to those held in involuntary servitude, who lived and died at Sylvester Manor for many generations, and whose unpaid slave labor helped to enrich the Sylvester family and its descendants.

With a $5-million-plus endowment to be provided by the taxpayers of Shelter Island and Suffolk County, surely this would be the smallest token of recognition (if not reparation) that might help to satisfy the long overdue demands of conscience and justice.

MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND

Social host reminder

To the Editor:

It is prom and graduation season. Families have raised children from birth to young adults and it is a reason to celebrate. If your celebrating includes serving alcohol to the graduates, there are some things you should know.

Suffolk County has just strengthened its Social Host Law. The Social Host Law applies to any adult who is over the age of 18 and knowingly allows consumption of alcohol by minors (any person under the age of 21). Anyone over the age of 18 may be charged with a violation if they knowingly allow a person under 21 to drink alcohol.

If they discover a minor drinking at their house, they must take action.

So what do you do if you realize minors are drinking in your home? According to the law, you must make a prompt demand that the minor stop drinking the alcoholic beverage or leave the premises. If the minor refuses, you must contact his or her parent or guardian or the police.

The penalties for violating this law have been recently upgraded. There is a possible fine of $500 for a first offense. The second time is a misdemeanor, which can carry a fine of $1,000 or up to a year imprisonment. This is serious. We’re talking legal fees, state surcharges, court appearances and your name in the paper.

Why should we stop our teens from drinking? Isn’t it a rite of passage? More and more research is showing that drugs and alcohol affect the young brain more severely than the adult brain. A child’s brain is not fully developed until age 25. Drugs and alcohol can interfere with this development. Even without drugs or alcohol, this slow development causes our teens to be more impulsive and risk taking. Add alcohol to this and teen behavior can become even riskier.

If you would like to learn more about brain development and the effects of drugs and alcohol, go to drugfree.org.

Research has shown that kids who learn about the risks of drugs and alcohol from their parents are up to 50 percent less likely to use than those who don’t. So talk to your kids. Make it clear you do not want them drinking or using drugs. If you need some help with what to say, sign on to drugfree.org. It is a wonderful resource for parents.

As our kids grow and achieve greater independence our roles will diminish and we hope they will make good decisions. Graduation is a time for trying to let go a bit. Before they leave, let’s keep trying to send them in the right direction.

PATRICIA QUIGLEY, SHELTER ISLAND

The Recycling Center

To the Editor:

Board up the glass truck so rummaging and bottle recovery is not possible. Few people will be disappointed if five-cent deposit cans are not recoverable.

Double the space for metal: two bins, or three, with directions: big, small, heavy, light, as seems best. Divide space for the wood, mattresses and general debris, with signs. Do this over time.

A well-run Recycling Center is a boon for the community, and a money maker. Establish “hold harmless” permits signed every one or two years. Issued with the “hold harmless” permit would be complete directions for the center regarding recyclables. “Goodies” must be good, readily re-usable items, not junk.

“Dumping” at the goody department, and any other infractions, would result in the loss of citizen permits, plus a $100 fine, and notice in the Reporter.

A bicycle rack for old bikes would be a simple and welcome addition.

Nominal payment for all deposits and retrievals should continue, which will assure maximum community use.

Donations to the Recycling Center can be advertised in the Reporter.

Second-hand golf carts could aid surveillance and supervision.

An architectural design project for the center could be introduced with a hefty prize, with emphasis on rain cover, shelves, hooks, racks, ease of clean-out. The center employees’ emphasis on “rapid clean-out” should be substituted for preservation and care. They work for the Island’s residents.

A way for community involvement should be introduced, and a real or honorary board of directors instituted, appointments accomplished by a willing organization such as the Knights of Columbus.

As aids to the community, employee dignity would be generated. Reporter articles of employee views, interests, biographies, could enhance communication and serve to add dignity to the center.

Obtrusive signs at the center should be eliminated for consumer-friendly ones.

All directions, rules, laws, restrictions and explanations can be, and should be distributed at signed registration and issuance of permits at Town Hall.

The object is to keep the Recycling Center looking like, if not actually being, the casual, friendly place it has been in the past, relaxed and dignified. A persistent, cooperative community public spirit can help to do it. Give us your opinions and ideas.

ROD GRIFFIS, SHELTER ISLAND

Conspiracy theory II

To the Editor:

When someone I don’t know calls me to congratulate me on writing a letter to the editor (Conspiracy theory?, March 3) I know my efforts have not gone to waste. That letter focused on the legal system. This letter is about Suffolk County, the police department and Shelter Island.

It’s no secret Suffolk County Police are some of the highest paid in the country. A rookie starts off with a base pay of $42,000 a year, but after five years on the force the same officer earns $108,000, which doesn’t include overtime and monstrous benefits. To put a policeman on the street costs the taxpayers roughly $200,000.

So how does tiny Shelter Island figure into all of this? Most of the police here earn these big salaries yet have little to do, are lazy and usually don’t do the right thing. I’ll put forth some examples.

Back in 2004, my mother, due to serious health problems, was unable to walk her dog and would put him on a long lead instead. One particular cold morning, the dog became tangled in some bushes where my mother couldn’t see him, so she called the police chief and asked for assistance (she was unaware the dog was being strangled by his lead and did not convey this to the chief). She was then told “the police don’t handle those things, call the dog warden.” She eventually got hold of the warden, but it was too late, the dog had died, hastening my mother’s own passing a few months later from a broken heart.

The point is that unless there are more serious things going on (which there rarely are) the police should respond. When I used to live in Queens, I saw a cop fall out of a tree trying to rescue someone’s cat, and they get paid half as much as the police do out here.

Most of the DWIs that are reported in this paper are rigged, like bad dice. In most cases, the police will plant someone in a bar who will watch a patron drink four martinis in one hour (for example) and then alert the police by cell phone that this person is on their way out to drive home. Most experienced drinkers can handle that amount of alcohol and drive safely, but they’re still over the legal alcohol limit by law and when the police pull them over they know this because of the plant in the bar. I’ve heard this many times from many people so there must be some truth to it.

And finally, I myself was out on a bicycle last September intoxicated. After an investigation, I was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment charges (for struggling with the arresting officer). Did I deserve to be arrested? Absolutely. But I don’t believe I deserved to be taken to the hospital against my will and handed a bill at the end for over $1,000. I was also handcuffed to the bed there so tightly that half my thumb is permanently paralyzed. And it’s strange, but the exact same arresting officer found me sleeping on the beach at night a few years ago but when he recognized me took off in his cruiser like a bat out of hell. I would imagine if things are too difficult he takes the easy way out like a coward.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND

Kudos for Denise

To the Editor:

I would like to thank our wonderful director of the Shelter Island Public Library, Denise DiPaolo, for organizing my reading of my new poetry book last Saturday, May 7.

This was a new experience for me, having read other people’s poetry many times at the library and at the Havens House Barn very happily, but this event reading my own work, though exciting, was also quite nerve-wracking.

I had no idea what to expect nor how many people might attend. Denise is one of those confident people who is always optimistic, always smiling, while she works from dawn to far beyond dusk — as she did on Saturday, starting early in the morning, with the English language courses, then the Wellness Fair, then back to organizing the first Job Fair, and after all that, setting up everything up for my program.

Ms. DiPaolo is not only competent, she is far more talented than I realized, but I do know now and I hope that we appreciate what a gem we have not only for what she does for our library, which has grown enormously as a center for education and entertainment since she became its director, but also for what an asset she is to the Island.

I had a very successful and enjoyable event and certainly could not have done so without her.

HILARY KING, SHELTER ISLAND

‘Us’ versus ‘them’?

To the Editor:

I think the recent Recycling Center debacle highlights some of the things I have been trying to point out as areas where the attitude of those who govern us has gone astray.

The sense of a prevailing “us” versus “them” mentality is unmistakable in the way our leaders circled the wagons around their own, protecting those in our employ rather than fearlessly delving into the dark corners of the operations they are supposed to oversee.

Sadly, it was easier and more natural for them to lock the public out via administrative fiat than to actually manage the situation. The excuses of liability and lost revenue offered are decidedly underwhelming in light of the reality: The loss of liberty, and the value that liberty gave to so many, was far greater than the net reductions in either liability or revenue justified.

Still, I remain at the time of this writing guardedly optimistic about the resolution of our problems, as there seems to be an acknowledgment on the part of our leaders that a wrong has been done and needs to be undone. I am meeting with the rest of our ad hoc committee this week to try and come to agreement on the essence of the new policies at the Recycling Center. But rest assured that I will not willingly accept or endorse restrictions on the behavior of the public in the absence of the same on those in our employ, from top to bottom.

But there is good news to be found here as well. The effect we, the people, have been able to have on this situation demonstrates that this little democracy of ours is alive, if not always well, and is indeed very likely one of the most accessible ones left in America today. I am proud of all who came to help me push back, and pleased that we live in a place where we can still do so with some hope of good effect.

It is a testament to the core decency of those who lead us, as well as an encouragement to all who sometimes wonder where the handle is on this thing we call government. But it is also a warning. Corruption is not always about self enrichment. Sometimes it is simply that which is found where it does not belong, promoting decay and ultimate loss of functionality. There is effort required to maintain a healthy situation, and like anything else, failure to respond to signs of trouble can lead to bigger problems down the road. And here we are …

PAUL SHEPHERD, SHELTER ISLAND

Trade her in

To the Editor:

It is important that the voters support the efforts of the School Board to bring our school system into the 21st century. It is time to get rid of the tired, worn-out librarian and trade her in on a new state of the art emergency generator. This will enable the boys and girls to play video games during the next tsunami.

That’s one man’s opinion.

DAVID OLSEN, SHELTER ISLAND