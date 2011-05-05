Legal Advertisements: Week of May 5, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

SUPPLEMENTAL CITATION

File No. 2010-3152

SURROGATE’S COURT,

Suffolk COUNTY

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK,

By the Grace of God

Free and Independent

TO: Othar Peter Hansen, Arne Harald Hansen, Ellen Hansen, Ildrid (Hansen) Rustestuen

The distributees, heirs at law and next of kin of Naeme Clark, deceased, if any be living; and if any be dead, their respective distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and successors in interest, all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence, being any persons interested in the estate of Naeme Clark, deceased, as distributees or otherwise.

A petition having been duly filed by William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark who is/are domiciled at 123 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 and 140 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 Center Drive, Riverhead, New York on June 14, 2011at 9 :30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of Naeme Clark, aka Naeme G. Clark lately domiciled at 125 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, United States admitting to probate a Will dated March 13, as the Will of Naeme Clark, a/k/a Naeme G. Clark deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that:

Letters Testamentary issue to William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark

Dated, Attested and Sealed,

April 11, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

Michael Cipollino

Seal

Chief Clerk

E. Parker Neave, Esq.

Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson LLP

(212) 682-0020

521 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10175

NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.

2634-4T 4/28; 5/5, 12, 19

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 29th day of April, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 20th day of May, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Mark Labrozzi, 9 A Baldwin Road, to install a stake, mooring and pulley system in West Neck Harbor at the south end of Menantic Road; said location was formerly occupied by the W-2577 McGayhey stake, mooring and pulley system.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 20th day of May, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Jonathan Wolstenholme, Justin Wolstenholme, and Justine McLoughlin, 28 Winthrop Road, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor approximately 100’ from the end of the dock at 50 Winthrop Road; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the D-2826 Forchelli mooring and is designated as 41.085567° N and 72.343270° W.

3. Adopted fees for docking and mooring of boats at Congdon’s Creek dock, pursuant to Section 53-7 A. (6) of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

$150.00 for the High Season of July 1 through September 30th, and

$100.00 for the Off Season of October 1 through June 30th.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 20th day of May, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 53, DOCKS, RE: DANIEL LORD DOCK REGULATIONS, to wit:

A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 53, DOCKS, RE: DANIEL LORD DOCK REGULATIONS

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Amend Chapter 53 of the Shelter Island Town Code, titled “Docks” as follows:

A. Section 53-8, Additional regulations, shall be amended to add the following new subsection (C) and existing paragraphs (C) and (D) shall be relettered (D) and (F) respectively:

(C) No person shall moor or secure a boat on the end or east face of the Town-owned dock at Daniel Lord Road. The west face along the launching ramp is for active launching, hauling, loading, and unloading of boats only and has a 10 minute docking limit.

Section 2. Severability.

The provisions of this Local Law are intended to be severable. If any provisions of this Local Law shall be found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unconstitutional or otherwise invalid, such finding shall not be deemed to invalidate the Local Law as a whole, nor any other section or provision thereof, other than that which is found to be unconstitutional or otherwise invalid.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Genevieve Lynch, 72 Ram Island Drive, to install two 2-pile dolphins on the north side of applicant’s existing dock in Coecles Harbor.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Kenneth & Nancy Nolan, 93 Ram Island Drive, to construct 275 feet of low profile rock revetment using 1 to 3 ton rock, south to north, and revegetate disturbed areas.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to James Keller, 56 North Cartwright Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 130’ east southeast of applicant’s dock at a location designated as latitude 41.076841° N, longitude 72.319045° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-910 Blank mooring.

8. Authorized the acquisition of development rights to 57.1 acres of farmland at part of SCTM 700-8-1-5.2, located along Manhanset Road and owned by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc. The Town will split costs and share title to the development rights with the County of Suffolk, on a 70% County and 30% Town split, and the property will stay on the tax rolls but could never be developed for anything but agriculture.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: MAY 2, 2011

2635-1T 5/5

PUBLIC NOTICE

Intent to Modify Town of Shelter

Island Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG) 2010 Budgets

The Town of Shelter Island intends to submit a contract budget modification request to the Suffolk County Community Development Agency for modifications to the Town’s 2010 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

For the 2010 CDBG, the Town proposes to move $19,000 from the Wade’s Beach Bathroom Handicap Accessibility Recreational Improvements Program to Senior Center Improvements Kitchen Renovations. These re-allocated funds will be used to make the required County improvements: install one new supply well, install a new septic tank on existing system, install new sanitary with grease trap for the kitchen, remove buried fuel tank.

This location is the designated emergency evacuation location for frail elderly. After renovations, the kitchen can be used to serve meals to participants in existing programs.

Interested citizens may submit written comments regarding the above changes on or before June 3, 2011 to: the Town of Shelter Island at 38 North Ferry Road, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or by calling (631) 749-0400

A Town Board Meeting will be held on June 10, 2011 beginning at 4:30 p.m. to authorize this change.

April 27, 2011

By order of the

Town of Shelter Island

Dorothy Ogar, Town Clerk

2636-1T 5/5