Legal Advertisements: Week of May 19, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

SUPPLEMENTAL CITATION

File No. 2010-3152

SURROGATE’S COURT,

Suffolk COUNTY

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK,

By the Grace of God

Free and Independent

TO: Othar Peter Hansen, Arne Harald Hansen, Ellen Hansen, Ildrid (Hansen) Rustestuen

The distributees, heirs at law and next of kin of Naeme Clark, deceased, if any be living; and if any be dead, their respective distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and successors in interest, all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence, being any persons interested in the estate of Naeme Clark, deceased, as distributees or otherwise.

A petition having been duly filed by William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark who is/are domiciled at 123 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 and 140 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 Center Drive, Riverhead, New York on June 14, 2011at 9 :30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of Naeme Clark, aka Naeme G. Clark lately domiciled at 125 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, United States admitting to probate a Will dated March 13, as the Will of Naeme Clark, a/k/a Naeme G. Clark deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that:

Letters Testamentary issue to William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark

Dated, Attested and Sealed,

April 11, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

Michael Cipollino

Seal

Chief Clerk

E. Parker Neave, Esq.

Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson LLP

(212) 682-0020

521 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10175

NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.

2634-4T 4/28; 5/5, 12, 19

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation, Shelter Ego, LLC. Articles of org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 3/28/2011. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of process served against the LLC to THE LLC, IncCorp Services, Inc. One Commerce Plaza – 99 Washington Ave, Suite 805-A, Albany, NY 12210-2822. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2640-6T 5/12, 19, 26; 6/2, 9, 16

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shelter Island Town Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. prevailing time on May 31, 2011, in Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at which time all interested parties shall be heard regarding the final plat application of SAMUEL CASE for a subdivision of lands purportedly owned by him, located in the “District C (Residential)” zoning district and outside of the Near Shore and Peninsular overlay district, on the westerly side of North Ferry Road, approximately 755 to 900 feet north of West Neck Road, in the Town of Shelter Island, New York, which lands are identified on the Suffolk County Tax Map as parcel numbered 0700-007.00-03.00-045.001. The application proposes to subdivide a 86,744 square-foot (1.991-acre) parcel, which contains a two-story frame dwelling, pool, barn, garage, and multiple sheds, into two lots for single-family residential use, one of which (parcel 1) would consist of 40,385 square feet (0.927 acres), would include the existing dwelling and the accessory structures (other than those that are proposed to be removed), and the second of which (parcel 2) would be a “flag lot” with a 20-foot-wide access strip to North Ferry Road and would consist of 46,359 square feet (1.064 acres) including the 6,132 square-foot access strip. The proposed subdivision is depicted on a map entitled “Preliminary Plat 16Mar11 Samuel Case,” dated March 16, 2011, which map is available for review at the office of the Shelter Island Planning Board.

DATED: April 26, 2011

PAUL E. MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

PLANNING BOARD

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

2642-1T 5/19