Legal Advertisements: Week of May 12, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, BUDGET VOTE AND ELECTION

SHELTER ISLAND

UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND COUNTY OF SUFFOLK,

NEW YORK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing on the proposed budget of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Suffolk County, New York, for the school year 2011-2012 will be held at the Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Monday, May 9, 2011, at 6:00 p.m. prevailing time.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the budget vote and election (Annual Meeting) will be on May 17, 2011 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., prevailing time, in the Shelter Island School Gymnasium, at which time the polls will be open to vote by voting machine upon the following items:

1. To approve the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2011-2012 adopted in accordance with Section 1716 of the Education Law and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District. 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that two Bond Propositions in substantially the following form shall be presented to the qualified voters of the District at such Annual District Meeting and Election:

BOND PROPOSITION I

YES NO

RESOLVED:

(a) That the Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York (the “District”), is hereby authorized to construct various building improvements to the Shelter Island School (the “Project”) substantially as described in plans prepared by the District with the assistance of Mosaic Associates Architects, dated March 21, 2011 (the “Plan”), which Plan is on file and available for public inspection in the office of the District Clerk, said Project includes improvements to heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, fire, gas, and electrical systems; window, flooring, glass and door replacements; renovation and reconstruction of the fresh water system and holding tank; interior and exterior masonry reconstruction; and lavatory upgrades; the foregoing to include all ancillary and related site, demolition and other work required in connection therewith; and to expend therefor, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and to the financing thereof, an amount not to exceed the estimated total cost of $2,237,000; provided that the costs of the components of the Project as set forth in detail in the Plan may be reallocated among such components if the Board of Education shall determine that such reallocation is in the best interests of the District;

(b) that a tax is hereby voted therefor in the amount of not to exceed $2,237,000 to finance such cost, such tax to be levied and collected in installments in such years and in such amounts as shall be determined by said Board of Education; and

(c) that the District is authorized to issue serial bonds to finance all or part of said cost, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said bonds as the same shall become due and payable.

BOND PROPOSITION II

YES NO

RESOLVED:

(a) That the Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York (the “District”), is hereby authorized to install a new generator and related lighting system improvements at the Shelter Island School; including all ancillary and related site, demolition and other work required in connection therewith; and to expend therefor, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and to the financing thereof, an amount not to exceed the estimated total cost of $600,000;

(b) that a tax is hereby voted therefor in the amount of not to exceed $600,000 to finance such cost, such tax to be levied and collected in installments in such years and in such amounts as shall be determined by said Board of Education; and

(c) that the District is authorized to issue serial bonds to finance all or part of said cost, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said bonds as the same shall become due and payable.

Such Propositions shall appear on the ballot labels to be inserted in the voting machines used for voting at said Annual District Meeting and Election in substantially the following form:

BOND PROPOSITION I

YES NO

RESOLVED:

(a) That the Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York, (the “District”), is hereby authorized to construct various building improvements at the Shelter Island School, and to expend therefor an amount not to exceed $2,237,000; (b) that a tax is hereby voted therefor in the amount of not to exceed $2,237,000 to finance such cost, such tax to be levied and collected in installments in such years and in such amounts as shall be determined by said Board of Education; and

(c) that the District is authorized to issue serial bonds to finance all or part of said cost, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said bonds as the same shall become due and payable.

BOND PROPOSITION II

YES NO

RESOLVED:

(a) That the Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York, (the “District”), is hereby authorized to install a new generator and related lighting system improvements at the Shelter Island School, and to expend therefor an amount not to exceed $600,000; (b) that a tax is hereby voted therefor in the amount of not to exceed $600,000 to finance such cost, such tax to be levied and collected in installments in such years and in such amounts as shall be determined by said Board of Education; and (c) that the District is authorized to issue serial bonds to finance all or part of said cost, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said bonds as the same shall become due and payable.

3. To vote upon the following proposition: SHALL, the Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District be authorized to establish, pursuant to Education Law section 3651, a Capital Reserve Fund to be known as the “ Project F.I.T. Capital Reserve” for the purpose of renovations to the portion of the school building commonly known as the FIT Center (roof replacement, window replacement, toilet room renovations, masonry/concrete replacement, door replacement, floor replacement, wall replacement, mirror replacement, office renovation, electrical, plumbing, heating/ventilation renovations, carpentry renovations, security systems, building expansion), the purchase of equipment for Project F.I.T., tennis court renovations (playing surface, netting and other similar structures, all fencing and gates, all painting, spectator facilities), athletic field renovations (playing surface, spectator facilities, equipment for proper maintenance, materials for proper maintenance), parking facilities and entranceway renovations. The ultimate amount of the aforesaid Capital Reserve Fund is $10,000,000 plus interest thereon and the probable term is to be 20 years; the funds are to be transferred from surplus monies remaining in the general fund each year as received by the District from the Town of Shelter Island for use in connection with Project F.I.T., that have been designated as originating from Project F.I.T. user fees or from other appropriations from the Town of Shelter Island to the School District for Project F.I.T.. Additionally, the Board of Education may make a one time transfer of funds that are in excess of need, after repairs are made to resolve code issues, from those funds that were appropriated by Board of Education resolution on April 20, 2009.

The Superintendent of Schools or his/her designee is hereby directed to deposit monies of this reserve fund in a separate bank account to be known as the “Project F.I. T. Capital Reserve Fund.”

4. To elect three (3) members of the Board of Education for three (3) year terms commencing July 1, 2011, and expiring on June 30, 2014.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required for school purposes for 2011-2012, may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours beginning May 2, 2011, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, at the Business Office, Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, New York.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Real Property Tax Exemption Report prepared in accordance with Section 495 of the Real Property Tax Law will be annexed to any tentative/preliminary budget as well as the final adopted budget of which it will form a part; and shall be posted on District bulletin board(s) maintained for public notices, as well as on the District’s website.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said District at the District Clerk’s Office in Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., not later than Monday, April 18, 2011.

Vacancies on the Board of Education are not considered separate, specific offices; candidates run at-large. Nominating petitions shall not describe any specific vacancy upon the Board for which the candidate is nominated. Such petitions must be directed to the Clerk of the District; must be signed by at least (25) twenty-five qualified voters of the District; must state the name and residence of each signer, and, must state the name and residence of the candidate.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable during business hours from the District Clerk; completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least (7) seven days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the election, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on May 17, 2011.

A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection in the office of the District Clerk during regular business hours until the day set for the annual election. Any qualified voter may, upon examination of said list, file a written challenge to the qualifications of a vote of any person whose name appears on such list, stating the reasons for such challenge.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to §2014 of the Education law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four (4) calendar years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election. All other persons who wish to vote must register.

The Board of Registration will meet for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law at the Shelter Island Union Free School District, on May 4, 2011, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the school library to add any additional names to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election, at which time any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that at such meeting of the Board of Registration he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of said Board of Registration to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at such election for which the register is prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY and will be open for inspection by any qualified voter of the District beginning on May 12, 2011, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, and each day thereafter and prior to the day set for election, except Saturday (when it will be available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.) and Sunday, and at the polling place on the day of the vote. The Board of Registration shall also meet during the said annual meeting at which time individuals may register to vote in subsequent annual and special meetings.

March 31, 2011

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

Town of Shelter Island,

County of Suffolk, New York

2629-4T 3/31; 4/14, 28; 5/12

LEGAL NOTICE

SUPPLEMENTAL CITATION

File No. 2010-3152

SURROGATE’S COURT,

Suffolk COUNTY

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK,

By the Grace of God

Free and Independent

TO: Othar Peter Hansen, Arne Harald Hansen, Ellen Hansen, Ildrid (Hansen) Rustestuen

The distributees, heirs at law and next of kin of Naeme Clark, deceased, if any be living; and if any be dead, their respective distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and successors in interest, all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence, being any persons interested in the estate of Naeme Clark, deceased, as distributees or otherwise.

A petition having been duly filed by William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark who is/are domiciled at 123 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 and 140 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 Center Drive, Riverhead, New York on June 14, 2011at 9 :30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of Naeme Clark, aka Naeme G. Clark lately domiciled at 125 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, United States admitting to probate a Will dated March 13, as the Will of Naeme Clark, a/k/a Naeme G. Clark deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that:

Letters Testamentary issue to William Y. Clark II and Clifford D. Clark

Dated, Attested and Sealed,

April 11, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

Michael Cipollino

Seal

Chief Clerk

E. Parker Neave, Esq.

Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson LLP

(212) 682-0020

521 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10175

NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.

2634-4T 4/28; 5/5, 12, 19

LEGAL NOTICE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF

VILLAGE GENERAL ELECTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a General Election on June 21, 2011 for the following positions:

Trustee for two years, July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2013; (presently Heather Brownlie)

Trustee for two years, July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2013 (presently Richard Smith)

Independent nominating petitions must be submitted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, 29 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, during Village Business hours, from May 10, 2011 until May 17, 2011.

Polling will be the Village Hall located at 29 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York, on June 21, 2011, from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Dated: May 5, 2011

Village of Dering Harbor

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

2637-1T 5/12

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL

Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Assessors of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, New York, have completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year, 2011–2012, whereas a copy has been left with the Board of Assessors at the Assessors’ Office, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, where is may be examined by any interested person until the third Tuesday in May.

At this time, taxpayers may also examine their property records. The Assessors’ Office will be open to the public daily from 9am–4pm.

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday, May 17th, 2011, to hear and examine complaints from10am–noon and 7pm-9pm at the Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York.

Dated: May 4, 2011

Albert F. Hammond, Chairman

B.J. Ianfolla

Patricia Castoldi

Board of Assessors

Shelter Island, New York

2638-1T 5/12

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 25th day of May, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Philip Shearer for variances at 11 East Brander Parkway, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” and Near Shore Overlay on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/22/01/0150. Applicant seeks a 22’6” variance and a 16’10” varying to 12’6” variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to renovate and construct additions to the house and garage within two 40’ front yard setbacks.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of

the Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2639-1T 5/12

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation, Shelter Ego, LLC. Articles of org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 3/28/2011. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of process served against the LLC to THE LLC, IncCorp Services, Inc. One Commerce Plaza – 99 Washington Ave, Suite 805-A, Albany, NY 12210-2822. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2640-6T 5/12, 19, 26; 6/2, 9, 16

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, May 21, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor,

Suffolk County, New York

Dated: May 12, 2011

2641-1T 5/12