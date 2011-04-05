Katy Binder breaks into the boys lacrosse club

You would have a tough time picking Katy Binder out of a group of her 10th grade classmates if you didn’t know her. But on the lacrosse field, she’s instantly identifiable — she’s the player with the long brown hair streaming out of the back of her helmet.

Binder is one of two girls playing on the otherwise all-boys joint Shelter Island/Ross JV lacrosse team this year. The other girl is Pia Pospischil, who plays mid-field. Binder’s an attacker.

There weren’t enough players to form a girls lacrosse team, and “that really annoyed me,” Binder said. Her younger brother Charlie was joining the boys lacrosse team and it looked as if they might not have had enough players to form a team, “so I asked my athletic director [Rick Osmer] and since there was no girls team I was allowed to play with the boys.”

In his seventh season of coaching lacrosse, Coach Garret Cutler has never seen a girl on a boys team before. It’s Binder’s first time playing the sport, too. His initial concerns about girls participating in a relatively violent sport reflected those of Binder’s parents and, indeed, Binder herself. Coach Cutler explained, “I was definitely a little bit nervous about having a girl on the team before the season, because I’d never had it happen — it’s a very physical game, and it’s a lot different than girls lacrosse,” which is not a full-contact sport. “She’s definitely gotten hit a couple of times, and you can tell that there’s some angst in terms of playing defense against her.”

She said her parents are very supportive, despite the violence of the game, although at times it gets to them. “My mom’s the one in the bleachers that’s like, ‘Don’t pass it to Katy! Don’t pass it to Katy!’” she said with a laugh.

Binder described getting flattened in a recent game, but it didn’t seem to phase her. “I got right back up and it wasn’t too bad. It kind of wakes you up actually,” she said. She’s dealt her share of hard hits, too.

When she first joined the squad, “I think a lot of the guys were skeptical of me being on the team,” she said. It didn’t take her long to feel that she had earned her spot on the squad. “Once practice started, we started running a lot, and I like running long distances,” she said. Her strong endurance showed as she outran many of the guys on the team.

Other teams have less time to get used to it, Binder explained: “At first, some of the players on other teams are more scared to either hit me or go after me during the games.” She catches opposing players’ attention after making strong plays. After scoring her first goal, against McGann-Mercy on April 28, “That’s when [McGann-Mercy] started playing more defense on me and worrying about me more instead of me just being there.”

Though she isn’t as big of a physical presence on the field as some of the larger guys, she’s got her fundamentals down. Coach Cutler explained, “That goal [against McGann-Mercy] was textbook, it’s just what we wanted her to do, exactly where we wanted her to be, it couldn’t have worked out any more perfectly.”

She plays volleyball, too, but likes the constant action on the field. “In lacrosse, it’s really intense and there’s an adrenaline rush which I really enjoy,” she said.

Binder’s inspiration for playing, in part, was her brother Doug, who graduated last year but was a strong player on the team.

Coach Cutler said he couldn’t be happier with the new addition to the team: “She’s very coachable and definitely a hard worker — what you want in an athlete.”

She’s the only player on the team who’s played every minute of every game, Coach Cutler said. “I knew that she was a hard worker from day one, but I didn’t have any clue that she was going to be a starter and play every game … I’m looking forward to seeing how she improves even more than she already has. She’s a great kid and she deserves every minute she gets,” he said.

The team was 3-3 after their loss to East Hampton/Bridgehampton on Tuesday and plays today, Thursday, at Ross against Harborfields at 4:30 p.m.