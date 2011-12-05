Island Seniors: SCAC names 2011 Volunteer of the Year

For many years, Mimi Brennan has written eloquently in this column about National Volunteer Month; the importance of volunteers on Shelter Island, particularly their efforts on behalf of the Island’s senior citizens; and the individual contribution made by the Volunteer of the Year, selected each May by the Senior Citizens Affairs Council.

This year she has not written that story — and for good reason. She herself is the recipient of the SCAC Volunteer of the Year, honored at the Volunteer Luncheon and Award Ceremony, held on Thursday, May 5 in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall.

“I was totally surprised … shocked,” the usually unflappable Mimi said, when her name was announced to an audience of over 60 guests — volunteers as well as local and county dignitaries.

Henrietta Roberts, who co-chaired the luncheon event with Gert Bourne, said it was no surprise. “We know her hours,” Henrietta said later. She put in more than anybody else and, “sure enough, she was at the top of the list.”

A framed Town Board proclamation honoring Mimi as Volunteer of the Year was presented by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and summarized her services to the senior community with these words, minus the “whereases and “therefores”:

“Mimi has spent countless hours working at the Silver Circle each Wednesday, washing pots and pans, taking pictures for the bulletin board and purchasing small gifts for those who have won games. She writes the Senior Summary for the Reporter and is the secretary and an active member of the Senior Citizens Foundation.

“Mimi is very accommodating and transports seniors to and from Cinema 114 at the Senior Activity Center and also the Dinner Bell where she assists in the operation thereof .”

The citation naming her as Volunteer of the Year concludes with these words: “In recognition and deep appreciation for her dedication and tireless commitment to the residents of the Town of Shelter Island.”

Town Board members Glenn Waddington, Chris Lewis and Peter Reich also attended the luncheon.

Not to be outdone, Legislator Edward P. Romaine spoke on behalf of the Suffolk County Legislature in a formal proclamation, which declared May 5, 2011 as Mimi Brennan Day in the First Legislative District. Mimi said she asked if that meant seniors given traffic tickets would be forgiven — his response is not on the record.

Mr. Romaine paid tribute to Mimi’s dedication to the spirit of volunteerism, referring to “her selfless acts of kindness and outstanding dedication to a host of community organizations.”

That list of organizations includes the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve, which recognized Mimi just last year for her service on the board and also presented her with a certificate of appreciation for her 15 years of service as a Visitor Center volunteer.

Her contributions over the years to the Shelter Island community at large were also recognized in May 2005 when she was named Citizen of the Year by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

Mimi would probably say she does no more for seniors than any number of Island volunteers in the audience on Thursday. And it’s true that without them, as Henrietta said later, “We couldn’t keep people in their own homes,” couldn’t care for the well-being and safety of “our frail elderly population.”

In Mimi’s gracious remarks accepting her own award, she characteristically returned the recognition she had received — with her own thanks — back to all the volunteers honored at the luncheon who had given so much to the community.

Petite in stature, almost eclipsed by an enormous bouquet of flowers presented by Councilwoman Chris Lewis, the Town Board’s liaison to SCAC, Mimi stood tall on “her day” for all the Island’s volunteers.

Thanks were also due to Angela Corbett, on loan from the Dinner Bell, who served a chicken Marsala entrée, assisted by Shirley Ferrer and Harald Olsen and four Shelter Island High School volunteers — Megan Mundy, Kelsey McGayhey, Myles Clark and John LiCausi — who ably waited on the tables. “We couldn’t have done better with professionals,” Angela said, “The kids were fantastic.”

The Volunteer Recognition Luncheon has been an annual event since 2003. Past recipients of the award had included Karoline Kilb, Roy and Ann Weickert, Adelaide Gradischer, Adelaide English, Edie and Bob Gundlach, Tippy and Al Bevan and Bob and Janet Rescigno.