Island Profile: An Island attorney knows all the local courts

It’s been Long Island almost all the way for Stanley Birnbaum with only two short excursions to elsewhere and now he’s narrowed the focus even further, becoming a Shelter Islander two short years ago.

He grew up on the south shore in Malverne. “At the time, it was a lovely community. It had a diverse population, I got a public school education that I still cherish because of the contact it gave me with people from different groups,” he said during a recent chat.

He was one of three, with a brother and a sister. They have given him, a bachelor, “My pride and joy, my five nephews and nieces, ages 35 to 40,” he said. “They come visit, they love the environment here, the pristineness, and they bring their children. My oldest nephew has a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old” and he looks forward to their visits.

Jimmy Breslin, he said, “was an advocate for keeping the grandchildren away, unless they help around the house. But they’re precious. And you wake up one morning and they’re all grown and you only wonder, how did they turn out so lovely?”

His mother, now 98, is still alive and functioning well, although four years ago, she damaged her knee, requiring surgery. How did the accident happen? “She was on a trampoline with two of her great-grandchildren!”

After graduating from Malverne High School, Stan went on to SUNY Buffalo, graduating in 1969, “which was some year!” He enrolled in Brooklyn Law School and graduated three years later. “I thought I wanted to see the world,” he remembered, “but traveling around for a month in Europe, I decided no, I need to start practicing law and I went right to work.”

From September 1972 until May 1973, he worked for a small law firm in New York City, prepared for the bar exam, took it, passed it, and eight days later tried his first case with next to no time at all for preparation.

“The firm I was working with did volunteer work for political causes, including the Jewish Defense League,” he said. He had a client accused of throwing a brick through the window of the Russian consulate. “It was a baptism by fire, an experience that stayed with me and helped to shape me in more ways than one,” he said. In court, the defendant, shaking, went on at length about how sorry he was, begging Stan not to let them “send me to Riker’s Island.” To Stan’s vast relief, the judge lectured the young man on the English system of justice and advised him to “cherish his liberty” and pronounced him not guilty.

“I got a big hug, cheers, he took me out to dinner,” Stan recalled, and five days later, there’s an article in the New York Post, about an individual throwing paint on the under-ambassador to the Russian delegation to the UN. He called up then to see me and I said, ‘What were you thinking!’ and he said to me, ‘Who the hell are you to lecture me about what’s right and what’s wrong? I lived with my father who had numbers tattooed on his arms!’ That was quite a learning experience,” Stan said, an introduction to the complexities of human nature.

Within a year, he decided where his passions lay — he wanted to be a public defender. “It’s an unusual choice today, but in those days, coming out of SUNY Buffalo, with everything that was going on, it wasn’t. There was Kent State, the politics of the country, I had friends at Kent State, they knew the individuals who were shot. I wanted to do the best work, help out with constitutional issues and constitutional law.” He signed up with Suffolk County, was put in charge of the family court branch, stayed for two years, transferred to criminal court and worked there through 1984, doing felony trial work.

He moved into private practice on the South Fork and still has his office there today. “I’ve been in the area ever since, with an office first in Sag Harbor, then in East Hampton for 11 years. All in all, I’ve been in these courts for over 38 years and I’m very comfortable in the courtroom and practicing criminal law,” he said. He said he felt “extremely confident” in all areas — personal injury, accident cases, real estate and appeals. “Although I haven’t always lived here, I’ve always practiced here,” he noted, remembering justices Pete Hannabury, Howie Cronin, Bill Sulahian and those up until today. “They were all wonderful. It was a pleasure, interacting with all of them.”

In many ways, the values that he said characterize Island residents are close to his own. He loves legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden’s Pyramid of Values, which he said is a code to live by, with words like “effortful,” “respect,” “preparation,” “focus,” “sincerity,” “friendship” and “initiative.” “Those are the values I try to translate into my work, to be prepared and most important, to have patience and respect for others,” he said. “I think every day is a gift, everything that goes on around us has a purpose although it may take many years to understand what it’s about.”

So it’s not surprising that, through the years, he’s been passionately involved with non-profit agencies, sitting on several boards. These included the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Hampton Day Care Center and the Child Development Center, a school for the handicapped. “I’m looking to do as much as I can,” he said.

One morning a week he reads to kindergartners, first and second graders at the John Marshall elementary school in East Hampton and thinks “everyone should be doing that.”

“I love the respect that people show for each other here,” he said of the Island. “I like the smallness of the community, how non-pretentious people are, that there are so many well-educated, well-versed people, what a multifaceted community it is. The South Fork is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and Shelter Island is so pristine, so pure.”