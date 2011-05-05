Island Calendar: Week of May 5, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4-5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5-6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall. Temporarily suspended.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 5

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center at Legion Hall, local clergy and lay persons, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Handcrafted bowls, exchanged for a supper of soup and bread, school cafeteria, 6 to 8 p.m. Suggested donation, $10. To benefit the Food Pantry.

Perlman alumni in concert, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 8 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Warbler Wave Walks, Mashomack Preserve.All birding levels welcome, bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Nature Conservancy members, free; non-members, $5. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place. Repeats on Friday, May 13.

Geranium sale, ELIH auxiliary. Pick-up for pre-paid orders, IGA parking lot, 9 a.m. to noon.

Beach Grass Planting, Peconic Land Trust, Reel Point, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mother’s Day Craft, kids of all ages, Shelter Island Library, 1:30 p.m.

Wellness Fair, ‘Living Your Best,’ sponsored by the Lions, SCAC and the town. Youth Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer Job Fair, Shelter Island Public Library, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Perlman alumni in concert, Ram’s Head Inn, 3 p.m. Free.

‘Love & Other Poems,’ author talk and book signing with Hilary King, Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m. Light refreshments.

Perlman alumni in concert, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, MAY 9

Adult Computer Class, Shelter Island Library, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

American Legion, regular meeting of Mitchell Post 281, Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Blood pressure screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

College Fair trip, sophomores & juniors, depart Youth Center at 3:30 p.m.

Movies @ the Library, “It Happened One Night,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Garden Club meeting, program, “Succession Planning,” 12:30 p.m. Board meeting, 9:30 a.m.; business meeting, 11 a.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Guests of members also welcome.

Cinema 114, “Mister Roberts,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 9: Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Public Library, 7 p.m.

May 9: School Board meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.

May 9: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

May 10: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

May 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.