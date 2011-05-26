Island Calendar: Week of May 26, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Warbler Wave Walks, meet warblers and other neotropical birds as they migrate through Mashomack. bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Nature Conservancy members, free; non-members, $5. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Yard Sale, Presbyterian Church, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Jenn Wissemann at 793-4116 for more information.

Annual Plant Exchange, Garden Club at Havens House, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor Open House, visit the manor house, visit the farming fields. Enter through white gates on Route 114, follow signs for parking. 2 to 4 p.m. Free.

Contra dance in the barn, Historical Society’s Havens House barn. Step dancing class, 7 p.m., contra dance, 8 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students/kids.

Family Fun: Hauling a Seine, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nature Conservancy members, free; non-members, $5. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

Friends of Music, Pianist Mohamed Shams in concert, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free.

Library’s Annual Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., continuing Saturdays through June 25, then Thursdays and Saturdays, from July 2 to September 3.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Annual Membership Cocktail Party, Mashomack Manor House lawn, rain or shine, 4 to 6 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Lost Sailor ceremony, Bridge Street, 8:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., followed by dedication of the Memorial Garden. American Legion open house (hot dogs and sodas) after ceremony.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Archeology Tour of Sylvester Manor, a walkabout with one of the archeologists who worked on site. 6 p.m. $10 adult, $5 student/kids.

Friday Dialogue Series, “The Last Whaler,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Public Library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 30: Town Hall CLOSED

May 31: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 31: Planning Board, 7 p.m.