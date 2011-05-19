Island Calendar: Week of May 19, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Preschool Open House, registration. Downstairs at the Presbyterian Church, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Warbler Wave Walks, meet warblers and other neotropical birds as they migrate through Mashomack. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Nature Conservancy members, free; non-members, $5. 749-1001 for reservations.

Cedar Point & Lighthouse Trek, Mashomack Preserve trip to East Hampton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Includes a 3-mile hike on the beach.) Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

League of Women Voters, monthly meeting, Shelter Island Public Library lower level. 11 a.m.

Shelter Island Scenes, 2nd annual photography exhibit, silent auction, Shelter Island Library lower level, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Preview the exhibit and place early bids from 2 to 5 p.m.

Boat building contest, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m. Grades K-5. Call 749-0042.

Members’ May Fête, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House grounds, 5 to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

Jewelry Trunk Show, 143 South Midway Road, 1 to 5 p.m.

Citizen of the Year Dinner, Joe O’Brien honored by Lions Club, Pridwin, 6 p.m. $37.50. Call Alan or Janice Krauss for tickets at 749-2066.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Movies at the Library, “Foreign Field,” Shelter Island Public Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Cinema 114, “Chariots of Fire,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Preschool Open House, Presbyterian Church, lower level, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Yard Sale, Presbyterian Church, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To donate, call Jenn Wissemann at 793-4116.

Annual Plant Exchange, Garden Club at Havens House, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Annual Membership Cocktail Party, Manor House lawn, rain or shine, 4 to 6 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Lost Sailor ceremony, Bridge Street, 8:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade, followed by dedication of the Memorial Garden, 10:30 a.m. American Legion open house (hot dogs and sodas) after ceremony.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

LWV Annual Meeting & Brunch, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $26. Call Kathryn Cunningham, 749-3422.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 20: Town Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 21: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

May 23: Community Housing Committee, 7 p.m.

May 23: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

May 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.