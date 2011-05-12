Island Calendar: Week of May 12, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Open House, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, Camp Quinipet, 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to Barbara Bloom at babadear@optonline.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Warbler Wave Walks, at Mashomack. All birding levels welcome, bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Nature Conservancy members, free; non-members, $5. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Sharing the American Dream,” presented by Neighbors in Support of Immigrants, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Blood Drive, School gym, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Bring photo ID>

Annual ABC sale, (Attic, Basement, Closet), St. Mary’s Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 749-0770. Donate items at the church office, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Birds & Breakfast, Mashomack Preserve, 6 a.m. Guided walk and breakfast, $15. Limited overnight accommodations at the Manor House for TNC members ($45 per person). Bring binoculars. Reserve at 749-1000.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Scholastic Book Fair, Shelter Island School lobby, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Continues on Wednesday, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Native Plant Garden Clean-up, Garden Club volunteers, Mashomack Preserve, 11 a.m. Bring gloves, clippers and rakes. For information call Paulette Van Vranken.

After School Nature, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Preschool Open House, registration. Downstairs at the Presbyterian Church, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 16: Community Land Preservation Committee, 8:30 a.m.

May 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 18: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

May 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.