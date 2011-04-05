Island Arts: Premiere performance of Wolosoff work

A new composition by Islander Bruce Wolosoff will be performed by the Eroica Trio with tenor Robert White as part of the Sunday Classical Music Series at the Rubin Museum of Art in Manhattan. Concerts in the series reflect the museum’s collections and exhibitions, and the Sunday, May 8 concert at 6 p.m. takes its inspiration from the museum’s exhibition of Tibetan carpets — “Patterns of Life.”

Mr. Wolosoff’s work, “Tantric Scherzo,” will have its world premiere at the concert. WQXR’s Elliott Forrest will host the concert. Admission is $40, including a museum tour at 5:15 p.m. of the works that inspired the program.

The museum is located at 150 West 17th Street.