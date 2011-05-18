Island Arts: Pagliaro in solo show

The Celadon Clay Art Gallery in Watermill is hosting a two-week, solo show for Island artist John Pagliaro. The exhibit opened on May 13 and will run through Sunday, May 22.

One of the pieces in the show is based on the sculptor’s travels to Panama this winter. Mr. Pagliaro said some of his light pieces will be featured in a major Hollywood film to be released later this fall — details to follow. For more information about the artist, check out his new website, down2earthart.com, due on line in a few weeks.