Island Arts: Garrison earns Teeny nomination

The East End Arts Council has announced the nominees for the ninth annual Teeny Awards and Shelter Island’s Drew Garrison is among them. The 9th grader was singled out for his performance as Jonny in the Drama Club’s April production of “Zombie Prom” and was nominated in the category of lead actor in a musical.

The Teeny awards recognize the best in student theatre on the East End; 15 high schools entered this year’s contest. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Westhampton Beach High School on Sunday, June 5.