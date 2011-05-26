Inside Out: To the breach! Time to write a column again

So one day I finished writing a novel, as much as you can ever finish such a thing, and I looked around and thought: I’m too young to be retired and, who am I kidding, I can’t afford it anyway.

By then I’d taken a part-time gig at Times Review Newspapers, which owns this great not-so-little paper, coming in three days a week to edit copy in Mattituck. The idea came up that maybe I’d like to fill the vacant post of executive editor there. Yes, I would.

And as soon as it became official, the Reporter’s fine editor Cara Loriz landed the job of executive director of Sylvester Manor after months of interviews. Soon after that, her excellent staff reporter, Ted Hills, let us know he was headed into New York to seek fame and fortune, or a few more bucks than we pay.

Well, that wasn’t the end of it. No sooner had I come back to Shelter Island to take over as interim editor than Greg Burt told me the column he was sending that week would be his last. I hired Greg during my last term as editor. He did a great job and won recognition for his witty, funny columns. No wonder he’s landed freelance gigs that are taking up his time and paying a lot more than we can.

Now the meticulous David Draper, who has gone far beyond his duties as a part-time proofreader to try to make sense of our digital archives, has departed.

We have new computers that don’t quite do what they’re supposed to do. Yet.

We have pressures to think more about the web, which means we’re not a weekly, we’re not even a daily. We’re a 24/7 local news business.

There’s no getting around it. We have some upheaval going on here at the Reporter. New staff, new equipment, new things to resolve, new things to learn. Writing a novel was not easy. This is much harder. An all-day power failure at our office Tuesday was the icing on the cake just in time for our biggest issue of the year.

You’re seeing this column because I need to fill the hole left by Greg’s departure. His column ran every third week, alternating with Joanne Sherman and Tom Hashagen. I started writing “Inside Out” years ago at the Reporter because Joanne decided she wanted a rest from weekly column writing and I needed to fill her space. I had no intention of reviving “Inside Out” when I came back to the Island last month to edit the paper. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and here I am, trying to give you an inside view of what this craft — and business — is all about without descending into complaint and self-pity.

Here’s the scoop. I am truly delighted to be back on the Island and at the helm of the Reporter. I missed the place, the people and the paper. My wife scolded me any number of times: “I told you not to give up that job!”

But I left to take a job launching the East Hampton Press for my old friends and employers in Southampton. I would not have left the Reporter if Cara Loriz had not been willing to take over as editor. I knew she’d do a terrific job. I figured she was in for at least a few more years so I never expected the chance to come back would arise.

Is everybody fleeing the staff because I came aboard as executive editor of the group? And then stepped in as interim editor? It sure looks that way, doesn’t it? No way. Well, most of these departures anyway were in the cards. About every five years small newspapers undergo turmoil. It’s a tough gig, doesn’t pay much and a time comes that relief is required.

So I tell myself. I’ve been there — but I keep coming back for me.

I’ve put on hold the hunt for a permanent editor (attention future applicants: “permanent” does not mean we expect you to die on the job, really) until things settle down at the paper, as far as staffing, computers, software, procedures and policies are concerned.

If the summer shows I can give both jobs the attention they need — editing the Reporter, and serving as executive editor of the Times Review Group — I’ll stick around as the respectful and fond observer I am.