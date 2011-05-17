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Around the Island

High school prom is a sweet success

By Carrie Ann Salvi

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | High spirits on the Pridwin veranda — from the left: Nathan Mundy, Katie Iacono, Connor Needham, Stephanie Vecchio, Dana Ramos, Mackenzie Needham, Morgan Anderson, Sam Fitzgerald, Ivy Williams and David Oliver.

“Candyland” was the theme and 76 9th through 12th graders celebrated their prom Saturday night at the Pridwin Hotel.

The junior class traditionally plans the prom  and Mark Palios and Devon Treharne, junior class advisors, were pleased with the results of their hard work, which included finding the venue, planning the menu, deciding the theme and decorations and fundraising to make the event as affordable as possible. The Prom Planning Committee, including Kelsey McGayhey, Ariana Loriz, Megan Mundy and Haley Willumsen, selected Southold native DJ Matt Marinace to bring the students to the dance floor, and decided on the “Candyland” theme.

The Royal Court takes to the dance floor. From the left: Princess Megan Mundy, Prince Alex Graffagnino, Queen Kristie Moschetta and King Mike Melichar.

A photo booth for the students to take pictures of themselves was a popular addition, and the chocolate fountain, carrying out the theme, was a highlight of the evening.

Fundraising by the junior class included the sale of Shelter Island sweatshirts and a family fun night, and their efforts reduced the cost to attend the prom to $130 per couple. Dinner included a choice of salmon, chicken Françese and fettucine saffron, with strawberry shortcake for dessert.

The Royal Court, voted on by students at the prom, was led by Mike Melichar and Kristie Moschetta, who were crowned as King and Queen. The Prince and Princess were Alex Graffagnino and Megan Mundy.