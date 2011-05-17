High school prom is a sweet success

“Candyland” was the theme and 76 9th through 12th graders celebrated their prom Saturday night at the Pridwin Hotel.

The junior class traditionally plans the prom and Mark Palios and Devon Treharne, junior class advisors, were pleased with the results of their hard work, which included finding the venue, planning the menu, deciding the theme and decorations and fundraising to make the event as affordable as possible. The Prom Planning Committee, including Kelsey McGayhey, Ariana Loriz, Megan Mundy and Haley Willumsen, selected Southold native DJ Matt Marinace to bring the students to the dance floor, and decided on the “Candyland” theme.

A photo booth for the students to take pictures of themselves was a popular addition, and the chocolate fountain, carrying out the theme, was a highlight of the evening.

Fundraising by the junior class included the sale of Shelter Island sweatshirts and a family fun night, and their efforts reduced the cost to attend the prom to $130 per couple. Dinner included a choice of salmon, chicken Françese and fettucine saffron, with strawberry shortcake for dessert.

The Royal Court, voted on by students at the prom, was led by Mike Melichar and Kristie Moschetta, who were crowned as King and Queen. The Prince and Princess were Alex Graffagnino and Megan Mundy.