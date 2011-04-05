Golf: SICC’s Silvani, Beckwith win club tourney

Winners of the membership tournament on Sunday, May 1 at the Shelter Island Country Club were: first place for the men, Randy Silvani; second place, Jack Cortner; and third place, Sherman Payne.

For the women, Anne Beckwith took first place; Phyllis Powers, second; and Bette Kontje came in third.

The next membership tournament will be held on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. The sign-up sheet will be posted.

The first membership meeting and party was held on Saturday, April 30, with a good turn out. Board members talked about coming events with emphasis on a “support the club raffle.” The first prize is $1,500; second prize, a 2012 membership to the club; and the third prize is a basket of cheer.

The club operates not only through its membership but also because of the support of people who like to play golf and have a good time and good food. Your help is appreciated.

Heard at the club: A member told me he has been married for 50 years and it’s becoming a little dull. “It’s like I know her every move.” I told him, “Look pal, she moves, don’t complain.”