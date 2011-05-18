Golf: Membership tourney opens season at SICC

Sunday’s membership tournament at Goat Hill was won by the team of Randy Silvani, Ann Beckwith, Bev Cahill and Manuel Montalvo. Second place honors went to Hans Schmid, Ron Lucas, Belle Lareau and Jack Cortner. The next membership contest, a flag tournament, will be held June 5. The sign-up sheet is posted, tee-off time will be 2 p.m.

The club would like to thank the Reporter for last week’s article, “Golf club seeks new members.” Our volunteers do much to keep things going, but membership fees are essential to help us keep the Shelter Island Country Club attractive. We invite all to come up to the hill and enjoy a day on the links, and consider becoming a member of this historic Shelter Island establishment.

For more information, call Betty Kontje at 749-3505 or Phyllis Power at 749-0992.

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Heard at the club: A customer said “I want a ticket to New York.” “By Buffalo?” the agent asked. “I guess that’s OK,” the customer responded, “as long as the saddle is comfortable.”