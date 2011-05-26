GBCC Golf: Playing through the muck and mire

I sure hope the grass on our golf course is delighted about the amount of water we are feeding it this year. For sure, the members of the club are not nearly as charmed. It has been showery just about every day for the past couple of weeks so what do we do? We just play in the rain.

Remember the weather this past Monday? Well, playing in the rain is exactly what the Monday men’s group did this past week. The men played a quota event in threesomes with Kevin Brooks, Mike Rouzee and Alan Klutch finishing on top with minus 2 for a final tally. Alan Klutch was the only player in the field who actually made more than his quota by getting a plus 1. Congratulations Alan.

In second spot with a total of minus 6, Sid Beckwith, Jim Gibbs and Jerry Berner easily took that prize. Our iron man Sid Beckwith did his share by not only making his quota but also the 633rd time he had shot his age or better. The only other player in the field to make his quota was Kevin Scanlon.

Again, another rainy and misty day on Tuesday but as you know that kind of weather does not stop the ladies from playing, especially on their Opening Day Scramble. After the golf, the ladies enjoyed their traditional Opening Day Luncheon.

In a step-aside Scramble Format, a three under par 68 by two teams forced a matching of cards. Ginny Brooks, Fran Walsh, Jane Babinski and Adrianne Cohen were tied with Francis Gottfried, Sally Winston, Julie O’Connor and Barbara Gerstenlauer, but the Brooks team was good enough to take it all. Third-place honors went to Ann Richer, Veronica Clements and Kathy Costello with a 70.

Betty Kapalla was the only lady to chip in on this day and was handed a wad of bills for her achievement.

At the luncheon, Bob DeStefano was honored by the ladies for his 50 years as their golf professional. He was given a beautiful album put together by Sally Winston and her daughter Dierdre covering his 50 years with the ladies.