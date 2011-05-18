Gardening: Choosing plants — all things considered

Most of us are going shopping now, choosing plants either for new beds or to fill in winter kill. I’m often asked to write more for “newbies,” and it is true that I usually just think I’m addressing “gardeners.” So newbies, this one’s for you.

Let’s begin with the difference between annuals and perennials. Perennials come back every year but only rarely do they “bloom all summer” as many catalogs will tell you. They usually have a three- to four-week bloom cycle. Then they go back to being green. Annuals bloom all summer until frost but have to be replaced each season. So it’s kind of a pick-your-poison situation, Spend more? Work harder? More bloom? Your call. Unless you’re a garden purist, however, you can also mix and match to whatever extent you choose.

Now, next step. Do you have a sun map of your garden? If not, make one immediately. Draw a very rough sketch of your garden beds and divide them into numbered zones. Starting at 10 in the morning, walk around your area and check each zone. If it has full sun, put a check; if dappled sun, put a “d”; and if it’s shaded, I use an “0,” as in zero. Then do the same thing at 11, 12 and each succeeding hour on the hour. If you miss one, fill it in on the next sunny day. There’s no point in choosing a plant that requires “full sun” and planting it in the shade and then wondering why it isn’t doing well. Obviously you can only make such a map after the trees have leafed out and before they fall down again.

Now browse through your favorite catalog. Mine is the one from White Flower Farm that you can obtain by calling 800-503-9624. Pick out what you want and check the plants’ requirements, making sure your site suits the plants’ needs. Call around then and see where what you want is available. The message here is not to browse anywhere but in a catalog and above all, avoid impulse buying. Don’t buy anything because “it’s pretty.” It has to fit in your overall plan and you have to be able to satisfy its requirements.

Also bear in mind when you shop in a garden center that the perennial plants you’re buying were grown artificially — either in a nursery or, even if they’re “field grown,” under plastic. That means they will bloom in your garden at a different time, probably anywhere from one to three weeks later in the season.

If you want to know when something will bloom in your garden, you have to find this out by asking neighbors, walking around and looking, joining the Garden Club or checking out the vases on the library counters. I once had a bed of asclepias (butterfly weed), bright orange and a mid-summer bloomer. I wanted something either blue or white, and taller, to fill out the bed and thought I’d found it in a dozen adenophora, blue, tall and lovely. Well, you know where this is going.

If all this sounds complicated, in a way it is. Or maybe demanding would be a better way to look at it. Gardening isn’t really a casual undertaking — you can be carefree about it if you choose but the likelihood is that you’ll end up disappointed.

c.galligan@sireporter.com



