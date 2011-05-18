From the slow Lane: On bowling and picking and cosmic order

A productive “picking” visit to the Recycling Center and the bowling banquet last week both reminded me of the years back when I was a member of the Ladies Winter Bowling League, though the term “ladies” was not always appropriate, especially on those occasions when one of us “ladies” would trip over the foul line, miss an easy spare or get our thumb stuck in the ball.

Then there was one bleak season when my bowling team couldn’t claw its way out of last place, but then there was that year when we started out in first place. My team, who shall be Nameless (no, really, that was our team‘s name), never let ourselves get too smug. “This won’t last,” we kept reminding each other. “One of these weeks we’ll end up right back in the old basement.”

But it did last.

It was around December, a full three months into the season, that our team members began to exhibit a Dr. Jekyll/Ms. Hyde change in our personalities. When the Reporter came out, instead of turning immediately to the police blotter as usual, each of us flipped to the last page first, to read the bowling news. That January the nation was focused on the war in the Gulf, but the five ladies on my team were concerned about the struggle raging in the basement of Legion Hall.

We’d show up on bowling night and ask, oh so casually, “Have we been bumped out of first place yet?” Oh, sure. Like we didn’t already know, to the pin, exactly how far ahead of that second-place team we were.

When we’d bowl, we played the game like it didn’t really matter. Hey, we’re not here to compete, we’d say. We just here for the fun of it. A night out with friends. The camaraderie. Yeah, right. But the longer we sat in first place, the more determined we were to stay there.

If we heard that a bowler from another team cut her hand, we’d say “Oh, no! That’s awful,” but I don’t have to tell you what we were actually thinking. If we heard that someone tripped on the curb at the post office we were desperate for details: Was it a local? Was it a woman? Did she bowl?

Quite honestly, that first-place business changed our lives. Suddenly “position” mattered to five women who didn’t usually care about such trivial matters. We used to spend our time worrying about our school, our Island, the big hole in the ozone — important stuff. Not bowling.

But it wasn’t our fault. It was everyone else’s fault. Other bowlers — our friends, neighbors, even sisters — would ask with a curled lip, “Still in first place? Well, enjoy it, because we bowl you next week and we’re gonna knock you right out of there.”

It was high noon in Dodge and everyone was gunning for us.

Our husbands didn’t help, either. They became instant bowling coaches, experts on follow-through. We could have walked into our respective homes after bowling night with 45 stitches in our respective foreheads, carrying our teeth in one hand and the steering wheel in the other and first question out of their respective mouths would have been, “So, how many points did you take?”

Then all of a sudden it was spring and bowling season was over except for the bowling banquet; a fun night, especially for the teams that end up in first place.

And, one of those teams was us!

If there was one thing that marred that delightful evening in 1988 as we basked in the bright glow of the winner‘s spotlight, it was that we ladies didn’t get trophies to mark our achievement. The members of the winning men’s team did, but the practical Ladies Winter League had long before opted for cash prizes instead of dust-collecting trophies

Through the two-plus decades since, I’ve regretted not having a trophy like the first-place men’s team to remind me of the year when I was a winner, too. But, as they say around the gutters, that’s the way the way the 10-pin falls.

Then, 23 years later I am picking through the goody pile at the Recycling Center when what do I spy? A lamp. And I need a lamp. But this is a special lamp because it has a bowler on it, and when I dust off the plaque I read: “First Place Men’s Bowling Team.” The year? 1988!

Tell me there isn’t order in the universe.